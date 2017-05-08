LEXINGTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a clinical-stage biotechnology company devoted to treating inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases related to aldehydes, today announced it will provide a corporate update and issue financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, on Monday, May 15, 2017, prior to the market open.

Aldeyra will hold a conference call on Monday, May 15, 2017, at 8:00 a.m. EDT to discuss the results. The dial-in numbers are 1-719-457-2600 for domestic callers and 1-888-283-6901 for international callers. The conference ID number for both is 6322395. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Aldeyra Therapeutics corporate website at www.aldeyra.com.

After the live webcast, the event will remain archived on the Aldeyra Therapeutics website for one year. In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be available until May 14, 2018. The replay dial-in numbers are 1-888-203-1112 for domestic callers and 1-719-457-0820 for international callers. Please use event passcode 6322395.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company devoted to improving lives by inventing, developing and commercializing products that treat diseases thought to be related to endogenous aldehydes, a naturally occurring class of pro-inflammatory and toxic molecules. Aldeyra's lead product candidate, ADX-102, is an aldehyde trap in development for ocular inflammation, as well as for Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome and Succinic Semi-Aldehyde Dehydrogenase Deficiency, two inborn errors of aldehyde metabolism. Aldeyra's product candidates have not been approved for sale in the U.S. or elsewhere.

