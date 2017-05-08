REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- Graybug Vision, Inc., a venture-stage pharmaceutical company committed to developing potentially transformative therapies for ocular diseases including wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and glaucoma, today announced that data from its preclinical research will be highlighted in presentations at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2017 Annual Meeting, taking place May 7 to 11 in Baltimore, MD.

Graybug Vision has two products in preclinical development for the treatment of ocular diseases. Its lead product, GB-102, is a novel injectable depot formulation containing a compound blocking angiogenesis pathways through multiple receptors (e.g., VEGFR) for the potentially twice per year treatment of wet AMD. A Phase 1/2 study of GB-102 in wet AMD patients will be initiated in Q3 2017. The ARVO presentation will highlight the second-generation GB-102 product for potential once per year treatment of wet AMD. A second novel compound for the twice per year treatment of glaucoma is moving through preclinical studies.

On May 8th, Graybug Vision Senior Vice President of Preclinical Development Ward M. Peterson, PhD, will present data from a preclinical study of sunitinib in a poster entitled: "Ocular metabolism and melanin binding properties of sunitinib, a dual VEGFR/PDGFR inhibitor, that can safely prolong its efficacy for the treatment of wet AMD."

On May 10th, Graybug Vision Director of Research Ming Yang, PhD, will present data two preclinical studies of GB-102 in the morning poster session. The two posters are entitled: "Modifications of Sunitinib-Loaded GB-102 Microparticles that Lengthen Drug Release: 9-Months Ocular Tolerability and PK in Rabbit Following IVT Dosing" and "Prodrugs of carbonic anhydrase inhibitors to enable continuous delivery from a depot for up to 6 months after subconjunctival delivery."

Also on May 10th, Graybug Vision Chief Medical Officer Charles Semba, MD, will participate in a Special Interest Group presentation entitled: "Highlighting Successful Technologies in Sustained Drug Delivery in Ophthalmology: New Polymer Science and Particle Engineering Platforms that Drive Future Promising Extended Release Therapies."

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Title: Ocular metabolism and melanin binding properties of sunitinib, a dual VEGFR/PDGFR inhibitor, that can safely prolong its efficacy for the treatment of wet AMD

Poster Number: 1974-B0478

Session Number: 249

Session Title: AMD: New Drugs, delivery systems

Date: Monday, May 8, 2017

Time: 11:00 AM to 12:45 PM

Title: Modifications of Sunitinib-Loaded GB-102 Microparticles that Lengthen Drug Release: 9-Months Ocular Tolerability and PK in Rabbit Following IVT Dosing

Poster Number: 4115 - B0115

Session Number: 424

Session Title: Drug and gene therapy and delivery

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Time: 8:30 AM to 10:15 AM

Title: Prodrugs of carbonic anhydrase inhibitors to enable continuous delivery from a depot for up to 6 months after subconjunctival delivery

Poster Number: 4118- B0118

Session Number: 424

Session Title: Drug and gene therapy and delivery

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Time: 8:30 AM to 10:15 AM

Title: Highlighting Successful Technologies in Sustained Drug Delivery in Ophthalmology: New Polymer Science and Particle Engineering Platforms that Drive Future Promising Extended Release Therapies

Session Number: 464

Session Title: Special Interest Group (SIG) presentation

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Time: 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM

Room: 321

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision is developing novel products for the treatment of people with ocular diseases. The company's proprietary injectable products are designed to enable less frequent administration and to reduce the burden of treatment for patients with ocular diseases. The company's lead product, GB-102, has the potential for twice per year injections to treat patients with neovascular (wet) AMD. Graybug Vision has developed a library of compounds to treat glaucoma, a leading cause of progressive, irreversible vision loss worldwide, by lowering intraocular pressure alone or in combination with neuroprotection when injected twice per year into the subconjunctiva. For more information, please visit www.graybug.com.

