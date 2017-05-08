CHICO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 --AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC PINK: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies (stevedoring/shipping), infrastructure construction, received a $200,000 order for a Taylor forklift from a customer located in North America. The company also just shipped a $135,000 loaded container handler to a customer in Mexico.

AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre commented, "We recently completed a number of demonstrations to potential Menzi Muck customers. The company sent a representative from Switzerland to conduct the demonstrations. We fully expect to receive orders for a number of these all-terrain excavators in the second quarter. Demonstration videos of the Menzi Muck excavators are located on our website."

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within four industries: construction (light and infrastructure), shipping logistics, mining and commercial farming. AmeraMex, with customers in the Americas, Africa, Asia and Eastern Europe, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service and inventories top-of-the-line equipment from manufacturers such as Taylor Machine Works Inc. and Terex Heavy Equipment. For more information, visit the AmeraMex website, http://www.ammx.net, or www.hamreequipment.com.

Except for the historical information contained herein, statements discussing sales or revenue projections are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made herein.

