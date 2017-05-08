BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- Today, Aberdeen Group announces a combined account data and content platform, Lead Essentials, to enable tech marketers to more efficiently find and engage with active buyers while they are in-market to purchase specific technology products. Lead Essentials enables Aberdeen Group to provide account-based "engagement science" services to its users by matching account purchase-intent data with an extensive library of tech-specific content to enable on-demand tailored communications specific to each account's unique needs and interests.

Lead Essentials is a subscription-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering, a data and content on-demand platform.

"Tech organizations are focused on two sales and marketing assets more than any other -- first, timely purchase intent data combined with account and contact information for decision makers and influencers, and second, fact-based content that enhances the marketplace opportunities for these accounts and individuals," Aberdeen Group CEO Gary Skidmore said. "We created Lead Essentials to solve a simple, but very critical problem faced by today's leading tech organizations -- knowing what accounts are actively in-market, and the right content to engage contacts in these accounts. In effect, this can shorten sales and marketing cycles, and get to 'yes' more efficiently."

"We've built Lead Essentials around these needs, understanding how tech buyers and influencers have unique content demands," Skidmore said. "Engagement science is the ability to match accurate account data with relevant content in an on-demand environment -- for both sales and marketing capacities. Tech brands can tap Lead Essentials to expand and complement their own audience data and content. There should never be a one-size-fits-all in sales and marketing -- engagement science when applied delivers relevance -- and that drives conversions."

"We started with the Aberdeen content, which was shared with a completely new audience for us," said Angela Scenna, director of marketing, TBM Consulting, a provider of supply chain management consulting services, a Lead Essentials user. "In some cases, especially the first three months when we introduced a supply chain campaign, open rates doubled. This was really significant because if people are opening and clicking through content, then that creates 'Marketing Qualified' leads."

Lead Essentials includes an intuitive user-interface, a powerful search capability across hundreds of markets of account data and content, in nearly a dozen business categories. Tech marketers can subscribe to accounts actively in the purchase process for specific tech products and connect these prospects with topic-specific content.

Aberdeen content is available in 12 formats, among them videos, infographics, eBooks, white papers, checklists, assessment tools, social content and case studies. The business categories include:

Human Capital Management

Customer Experience Management and Contact Center

Marketing and Sales

Service Management; Information Technology

Information Security

Business Intelligence and Analytics

Supply Chain Management

Business Planning and Execution

Finance and Governance

Risk and Compliance

Manufacturing and Engineering.

Furthermore, Lead Essentials subscribers have access to phone-verified and scored account intelligence aligned to their particular market of interest. Using the platform, they can use advanced filters such as purchase likelihood, current technology utilization, specific technology budget, behavioral data and more to find just the right account-based leads. Users can then use the same platform to select fact-based content that resonates with those leads individually.

