SAINT PETERSBURG, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- HempTech Corp. (OTC PINK: HTCO), a provider of advanced Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) with sophisticated automation and analytical tools for the agricultural industry including legal medical cannabis, announces today that it has organized a new subsidiary called "AGRONETIX" in the State of Delaware. AGRONETIX will be designing, manufacturing and marketing leafy green grow container pods under the brand "Fresh Harvest™". The decision was made based on the current significant interest in our grow.droid II automated grow container pods designed and marketed solely for the Cannabis industry.

Fresh Harvest branded automated grow container pods will be a self-contained, fully automated, vertical hydroponic farming system for leafy greens with LED lighting, environmental sensors for temperature, water, CO2, and pH control, a nutrient dosing system, and computer software for remote monitoring of the produce cycle and creation of historical data to consistently produce repeatable high yields. The grow pods may also contain weather proof insulation, alternative source of energy such as solar and CognetiX for analytics and crop consistency.

With Fresh Harvest branded automated grow container pods, growers can grow most leafy greens such as Lettuce, Arugula, Basil, Chives, Mint, Sage, Parsley, Oregano and Dill.

"With Farm to Fork being the biggest driver in the modern urban migration, organic and clean living through locally grown fresh harvest has become one of the essentials for the growth of the modern world and its human experience. With the population growth in the urban areas around the world and the growth and expansion of the vertical indoor farming, products such as AGRONETIX's Fresh Harvest will have major impact in feeding the urban population through indoor farming of pure and organic leafy greens," Mr. Verghese, COO of HempTech, stated.

Fresh Harvest branded automated grow container pods by AGRONETIX will be available in the third quarter 2017.

HempTech is committed to bring cutting edge technology to cannabis growers everywhere. Through the perfect blend of technology and human experience, HempTech brings you the best in automation systems.

About HempTech Corp

HempTech Corp (OTC PINK: HTCO), a Nevada corporation, is a provider of advanced Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) with sophisticated automation and analytical tools for the cultivators of legal industrial hemp and cannabis. We design and engineer specialized products using advanced sensors, process control techniques, big data aggregation, analytics and security solutions so cannabis growers can easily and effectively control every aspect of their operation. Through HempTech technologies, virtually every component of the plants' vegetative growth matrix and flower harvest is automated, documented and available in visible format both in real time and historically. This simplifies operations and ensures that the baselines set by the master grower are adhered to by the cultivation staff.

The Intelligent Automation Technology engineered for agricultural operations featuring CognetiX Cultivation Automation & Analytic Software drives improvement in productivity, efficiency, quality and sustainability. This industrial grade advanced Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) with analytical technology software, is being made available to small and large size cultivators that are not yet available in the Cannabis market. HempTech's goal is to provide cost effective and efficient cultivation of indoor cannabis through intelligent technologies and process control platforms.

HempTech's mission is to establish a reputation in the cannabis industry as a one-stop-shop that provides all the infrastructure elements required by growers in a manner that is fully integrated, state-of-the-art, and secure. Products include the SPIDer™ (Secure Perimeter Intrusion Detection), SmartSense™, SmartEnergy, and analytics dashboard CognetiX™ through which HempTech Corp. provides growers unparalleled data analysis capabilities to Know Your Grow! HempTech -- America's Future Taking Root Today.

