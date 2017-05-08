LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- Plandaí Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCQB: PLPL) ("Plandaí" or "the Company"), producer of the highly bioavailable Phytofare® catechin complex, announced today that it has executed an agreement with Cambridge Commodities Ltd. to become the exclusive Phytofare® distributor for the United Kingdom and all of Europe. Based in England, Cambridge Commodities specializes in supplying nutritional ingredients and finished products to the sports nutrition, health and well-being, pet and equine, and food industries.

Under the terms of the agreement, Cambridge Commodities will be required to meet specific quarterly sales goals to retain its exclusive distributor status with the initial quotas being established after a short ramp-up period.

Cambridge Commodities requires all suppliers to complete a verification process consisting of a meticulous questionnaire and thorough sampling of the material before approval. Their technical team, which includes nine professional lead auditors, travel to all parts of the world to ensure products meet all regulatory and quality requirements, and that those products adhere to environmental and social responsibility policies.

Callum Cottrell-Duffield, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Plandaí Biotechnology, commented, "Cambridge Commodities has been a Plandaí customer for over a year, so they are very familiar with Phytofare®. When the opportunity for a new distributor opened up in the European territory, we all agreed that it would be a perfect partnership. Cambridge has excellent contacts throughout Europe, experienced sales reps, and a great training program. We're confident that they will easily meet and exceed their sales quota and we look forward to working with them."

About Plandaí Biotechnology, Inc.

Plandaí Biotechnology, Inc. and its subsidiaries develop highly phyto-available™ extracts. Plandaí Biotechnology controls every aspect of the process, from growing the raw materials on its farms in South Africa, to producing its proprietary Phytofare® extracts in-house, allowing the Company to guarantee the continuity of supply as well as quality control throughout the entire process. Targeted industries for the Company's products include beverage, cosmeceutical, wellness, nutraceutical, anti-aging, and pharmaceutical. For more information, please visit http://www.plandaibiotech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Readers are advised to review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that can be accessed over the Internet at the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov.

Please send all inquiries to

Investor Relations

Marlin Molinaro

Marmel Communications, LLC

(828) 669-0616

mmolinarofc@aol.com



