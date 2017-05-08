EnvisionTEC, a leading global manufacturer of desktop and full-production 3D printers and materials, today unveils a new consumable product for its 3SP line of large-frame 3D printers that will reduce operating costs and downtime.

EnvisionTEC now sells an affordable Field-Stretchable Assembly (FSA) and value pack of high-quality FSA films for use with some models of its 3SP printers. That includes popular models such as the 3Dent and Ultra that previously shipped with a Pre-Stretched Assembly or PSA.

The FSA allows users to replace stretchable and release films in their own facilities within minutes, rather than ship a PSA to EnvisionTEC for replacement, stretching and tuning. This change will save users an estimated 75% in ongoing operating costs and reduce downtime.

"Our new FSA system demonstrates how EnvisionTEC continues to work closely with production users of our 3D printers to save time and money," said CEO Al Siblani. "Our new value-pack of FSA film contains four stretchable and four release films that were custom designed and are not like other Teflon-style FEP and PFA films on the market."

Because EnvisionTEC's new stretchable film can be restretched in the FSA, it also offers the potential for extended use with proper care.

A PSA or FSA is a critical component of EnvisionTEC's material tray and contains several layers of film that wear out or haze with repeated use and exposure to resins. Because the material tray is so important for accurate 3D printing, EnvisionTEC had long provided expert replacement of PSAs, to ensure the film was properly situated and tightened in the tray. However, production users of EnvisionTEC's 3SP technology had expressed a desire to manage this replacement directly.

An instructional video is now available online for 3SP users who wish to use an FSA instead of a PSA and replace film directly.

About EnvisionTEC

EnvisionTEC is a leading global provider of professional-grade 3D printing solutions. Founded in 2002 with its pioneering commercial DLP printing technology, EnvisionTEC now sells more than 40 printers based on six distinct technologies that build objects from digital design files. The company's premium 3D printers serve a variety of medical, professional and industrial markets, and are valued for precision, surface quality, functionality and speed. EnvisionTEC's intellectual property includes more than 100 pending and granted patents and 70 proprietary materials. Learn more at EnvisionTEC.com.

