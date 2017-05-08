Global Online Payment Methods Report 2017: Full Insights on 2016 - Online Payment Fraud Projected to Increase on a Global Scale - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 08, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



E-Commerce consumers have varying attitudes per region regarding online payment methods. Research in the report reveals the multiplicity of these differences. For example, consumers from the Asia-Pacific and the Americas prefer to make online purchases via credit card, whereas online consumers from other areas have a preference towards alternative payment methods such as digital payment services or cash on delivery. Additionally, another survey conveys that online consumers prefer credit cards as the top payment method when buying cross-border, with online payment services such as E-Wallets coming in second.

Third party research cited in the report relays that E-Wallets are the top payment method by share of E-Commerce sales worldwide, whereas credit cards come in second place. E-Wallets presumably outperform credit cards on a global scale due to China, the biggest online retail market in the world, where they account for over 50% of E-Commerce sales.

For both online retailers and consumers, payment security is a top concern, even in advanced markets such as the USA and the UK. The report includes estimations that losses due to online payment fraud will increase yearly at double digit rates by 2020.

Key Questions Answered

- Which payment method is the online shoppers' first choice worldwide?

- How large is the contribution of alternative payment methods to global E-Commerce compared to credit cards?

- What are online shoppers' preferences regarding payment methods in 30+ countries around the world?

- How large is the volume of global mobile payments?

- What do digital consumers think about payment security?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary



2. Global Developments



3. Asia-Pacific



4. Europe



5. North America



6. Latin America



7. Middle East



8. Africa

