MatchCraft Wins Big at the Bing Partner Summit 2017

Creator of leading digital ad platform, AdVantage', bags the prestigious Growth Technology Partner of the Year Award

SANTA MONICA, California, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --MatchCraft, a proprietary digital marketing platform for agencies and media companies working with local businesses, was honored with the reputable Growth Technology Partner of the Year (North America) award at the 2017 Global Bing Partner Summit held in Seattle, WA, USA.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/508144/MatchCraft.jpg

The award was in recognition of MatchCraft's ad management platform AdVantage'. The product enhancements implemented in 2016 enabled advertisers to find the best value for their ad spend using post click conversion data. Using this advanced algorithm, MatchCraft was able to increase the ad spend on Bing by 20%. Another key innovation that lead to the win was the early and quick adoption of expanded text ads which enabled resellers to easily transition their standard text ads to the new longer text format.

Receiving the award were MatchCraft's Sandy Lohr (CEO) and Marc Zaks (CRO).

"We're honored to be recognized by Bing for one of our cornerstone goals: providing greater value to our channel partners through improving campaign performance for the 1000s of merchants they serve," saidSandy Lohr, MatchCraft's CEO. "Our entire company is united in this mission and we are all pleased to receive the award."

About 2017 Global Bing Partner Awards

Global Bing Partner Awards aim to honor the individuals and organizations behind some of the most impactful, innovative and performance-driven work from Bing Ads' Partners in North America, Europe and APAC. The winners were recognized at the Bing Partner Summit Opening Celebration and Awards Ceremony held on April 26, 2017 at the iconicMoPOP(Museum of Pop Culture) in Seattle, WA, USA.

About MatchCraft

MatchCraft, founded in 1998, provides a best-in-class marketing platform that enables companies to successfully sell and manage search, display, and social campaigns for their advertisers. Unlike other marketing technology platforms, MatchCraft's platform AdVantage' helps organizations efficiently manage campaigns of all sizes, enabling clients to deliver spectacular results to their advertisers. MatchCraft's sophisticated real-time bidding algorithms, and team of digital marketing enthusiasts, work relentlessly to deliver exceptional ROI for merchants around the world. MatchCraft has headquarters in the heart of "Silicon Beach," in Santa Monica, Calif., with additional offices in The Netherlands, India and Brazil. For digital marketing news, advice and to stay in the loop on product rollouts, follow MatchCraft on Facebook, MatchCraft on Twitter, or visit www.MatchCraft.com.

