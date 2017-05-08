Apex International Energy Welcomes Two New Leaders

Trey Gilmore Appointed Vice President - Corporate Reservoir Engineering

Raed Saba Appointed Deputy General Manager and Exploration Manager

CAIRO and HOUSTON, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex International Energy (www.apexintl.com), an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Egypt, today announced that it has expanded its global team with the appointments of Willis "Trey" Gilmore as Vice President of Corporate Reservoir Engineering in Houston and Raed Saba as Deputy General Manager and Exploration Manager in Cairo.

Mr. Gilmore brings over 25 years of engineering, operations and leadership experience in the oil and gas industry and will contribute significant reserve evaluation and planning expertise to Apex.

Mr. Saba has over 35 years of international oil and gas experience, including nearly three decades working for Shell in Egypt, Kazakhstan and the Netherlands.

Thomas M. Maher, President and Chief Operating Officer of Apex International Energy, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Trey and Raed, who each bring extensive experience in the international oil and gas industry and will be valuable contributors to Apex's ongoing expansion."

Roger B. Plank, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Apex International Energy, commented, "We are pleased with the progress Apex has made in our first year, including the expansion of our global team and the strong foothold we have established in Egypt. We remain focused on scaling our business through new asset acquisitions and capital investments to deliver long-term, profitable growth in production and reserves."

Trey Gilmore

Trey Gilmore brings over 25 years of engineering, operations and leadership experience in the oil and gas industry. He most recently served as Manager of Reserves at Sheridan Production Company, where he managed the corporation's reserve and reporting processes, working closely with the engineering, operations and accounting departments as well as external auditors. Prior to that, Mr. Gilmore served as Vice President of Corporate Reserves and Planning at Fieldwood Energy.

Previously, Mr. Gilmore held a variety of leadership roles at Apache Corporation. He began his career as a Petroleum Engineer at Antelope Production Company and held a variety of engineering roles at Pacific Enterprises Oil Company USA and Hunt Oil Company.

Mr. Gilmore received a bachelor's degree in Petroleum Engineering and an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin.

Raed Saba

Raed Saba has over 35 years of international oil and gas experience covering a wide spectrum of exploration activities including seismic acquisition operations and processing, geological studies and acreage evaluation, drill site maturation, well drilling operations and reserves calculation.

He joined Shell in 1988, during his nearly 30-year career, Mr. Saba served in roles of increasing responsibility internationally, including Egypt, Kazakhstan and the Netherlands. Most recently, Mr. Saba was the Government Relations Manager and Senior Country Advisor for Shell in Egypt, where he oversaw all of Shell's exploration activity in onshore and offshore concessions and producing fields.

Mr. Saba began his career as a Seismic Observer and Weathering Seismologist for Western Geophysical Company, and also served as a Seismic Interpreter for Total Proche Orient in Egypt and Total Oil Marine Aberdeen before joining Shell.

Mr. Saba received his bachelor's degree with honors in Geology and Geophysics from Cairo University.

About Apex International Energy

Apex International Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Egypt and backed by Warburg Pincus, a global private equity firm focused on growth investing. Apex International Energy plans to build an exploration and production business of scale through asset acquisitions and capital investments in drilling, infrastructure and production enhancement to deliver long-term profitable growth in production and reserves. Apex International Energy is also pursuing acreage transactions including farm-ins and new concession bid rounds.

Apex was recently awarded 1.7 million acres in the prolific Abu Gharadig Basin by the Egyptian General Petroleum Company (EGPC) from their 2016 Bid Round.

For more information, please visit www.apexintl.com.

