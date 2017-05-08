VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- Tree Island Steel Ltd. ("Tree Island" or the "Company") (TSX: TSL) announced that all matters put forward for consideration at its 2017 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") received requisite shareholder approval. Results of the voting for the director elections at the Meeting are described below, and additional information regarding the full results of all matters voted on at the Meeting may be found in the Company's filing on SEDAR.

Board of Directors

All nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the Meeting were elected as directors of Tree Island. The eight director nominees proposed by management were elected by a show of hands. Detailed results of the votes received by proxy for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amar S. Doman 17,776,639 98.95% 187,793 1.05% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sam Fleiser 17,842,306 99.32% 122,126 0.68% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Michael Fitch 17,842,389 99.32% 122,043 0.68% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Theodore A. Leja 17,841,073 99.31% 123,359 0.69% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Harry Rosenfeld 17,814,839 99.17% 149,593 0.83% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Peter Bull 17,881,082 99.54% 83,350 0.46% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Joe Downes 17,842,665 99.32% 121,767 0.68% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dale R. MacLean 17,840,732 99.31% 123,700 0.69% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The sum of individual percentages may not equal 100% due to rounding.

About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel, headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia, since 1964, through its four operating facilities in Canada and the United States, produces wire products for a diverse range of industrial, residential construction, commercial construction and agricultural applications. Its products include galvanized wire, bright wire; a broad array of fasteners, including packaged, collated and bulk nails; stucco reinforcing products; concrete reinforcing mesh; fencing and other fabricated wire products. The Company markets these products under the Tree Island®, Halsteel®, K-Lath®, TI Wire® and Tough Strand® brand names.

Contacts:

Tree Island Steel Ltd.

Ali Mahdavi

Investor Relations

(416) 962-3300

amahdavi@treeisland.com

www.treeisland.com



