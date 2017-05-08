sprite-preloader
Montag, 08.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 564 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,588 Euro		+0,005
+0,19 %
WKN: A2ACCC ISIN: SG9999014831 Ticker-Symbol: GIFN 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Singapur
1-Jahres-Chart
GIGAMEDIA LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GIGAMEDIA LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,596
2,70
15:10
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GIGAMEDIA LIMITED
GIGAMEDIA LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GIGAMEDIA LIMITED2,588+0,19 %