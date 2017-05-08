

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - GigaMedia Limited (GIGM), a Taiwan-based provider of online game products, said its board of directors has appointed James Huang a.k.a Cheng-Ming Huang as its new chief executive officer upon the departure of Collin Hwang, who has resigned from his role as Chairman of the Board, a member of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Finance Officer.



Collin Hwang's resignation was accepted by the board and effective on May 5th 2017. Currently he is still a large shareholder of Gigamedia.



Huang will also take over the positions of Chairman of the Board, a member of Board, and CFO of the company, effective on the same date.



Huang obtained a Bachelor degree in Economics from National Chung Hsing University and a Master degree of Science in Management from MIT Sloan School of Management. Before joining GigaMedia, he has more than 30 years of experiences in finance, investment and direct marketing.



