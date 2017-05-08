

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSK, CMCSA) and Charter Communications Inc announced an agreement to explore potential opportunities for operational cooperation in their respective wireless businesses to accelerate and enhance each company's ability to participate in the national wireless marketplace.



The companies, which have each separately activated a mobile virtual network operator or 'MVNO' reseller agreement with Verizon Wireless, have agreed to explore working togetherin a number of potential operational areas in the wireless space, including: creating common operating platforms; technical standards development and harmonization; device forward and reverse logistics; and emerging wireless technology platforms.



The efficiencies created are expected to provide more choice, products and competitive prices for customers in each of their respective footprints.



In addtion, the companies have agreed to work only together with respect to national mobile network operators, through potential commercial arrangements, including MVNOs and other material transactions in the wireless industry, for a period of one year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX