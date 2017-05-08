NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- The Nature's Bounty Co., a leading global manufacturer, marketer, distributor and retailer of vitamins, nutritional supplements, sports & active nutrition and ethical beauty products has selected Harte Hanks (NYSE: HHS) as its agency of record for direct-to-consumer marketing efforts. This decision comes following a formal review process focused on helping the company's direct-to-consumer business establish deeper relationships with its consumers.

"Meaningfully engaging the people who use our products, and ensuring that they have a positive experience with our brands is a priority for us," said André Branch, President of The Nature's Bounty Co.'s Direct-to-Consumer business. "In a direct-to-consumer business, there is tremendous opportunity to add value, convenience and efficiency to every customer transaction. Humanizing these transactions at every touchpoint -- making them easy, intuitive and insightful -- will demonstrate to our customers how valued they are. We are confident that Harte Hanks is the right partner to help us achieve that."

Harte Hanks will consult with The Nature's Bounty Co. on all aspects of its direct-to-consumer marketing efforts, including developing and executing overall strategic and creative platforms designed to reinvigorate consumer interactions and boost lead generation

"Wellness is such a vital issue in the lives of consumers," said Scott Elser, Agency President at Harte Hanks. "We are extremely excited to work with The Nature's Bounty Co. to drive a greater, more personal dialogue directly with consumers in a way that will deepen their relationship to the company and create long-term bonds and loyalty."

About Harte Hanks

Harte Hanks is a global marketing services firm specializing in multi-channel marketing solutions that connect our clients with their customers in powerful ways. Experts in defining, executing and optimizing the customer journey, Harte Hanks offers end-to-end marketing services, including consulting, strategic assessment, data, analytics, digital, social, mobile, print, direct mail and contact center. From visionary thinking to tactical execution, Harte Hanks delivers smarter customer interactions for some of the world's leading brands. Harte Hanks' 5,000+ employees are located in North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. For more information, visit Harte Hanks at www.hartehanks.com, call 800-456-9748, or email us at pr@hartehanks.com. Follow us on Twitter @hartehanks, or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/HarteHanks.

As used herein, "Harte Hanks" refers to Harte Hanks, Inc., and/or its applicable operating subsidiaries, as the context may require. Harte Hanks' logo and name are trademarks of Harte Hanks.

About The Nature's Bounty Co.

The Nature's Bounty Co. has a history of championing health and wellness tracing back 145 years. Putting science and the highest quality standards at the heart of our business, the brands of The Nature's Bounty Co. are some of the most trusted in the world. Always motivated by our commitment to excellence, our vision for health and wellness has inspired leading brands such as Nature's Bounty, Sundown Naturals, Solgar, Holland & Barrett, Osteo Bi-Flex, Ester-C, MET-Rx, Pure Protein, Balance, Body Fortress, Puritan's Pride, and Organic Doctor among others. As a leading global manufacturer, marketer, distributor and retailer of vitamins, nutritional supplements, sports & active nutrition, and ethical beauty products, The Nature's Bounty Co. is committed to supporting wellness in all its forms. For more information, please visit: www.NaturesBountyCo.com.

