TARRYTOWN, NY--(Marketwired - May 08, 2017) - Commuters, residents and visitors to the historic New York village now have a new way of paying for parking. As of last Friday, drivers can park in Tarrytown using PayByPhone, the world's leading mobile parking app. The service allows drivers to easily pay for parking with their phone at on-street locations and 12 parking lots located within the Village area, by securely processing debit or credit card information linked to their account.

PayByPhone's app includes a handy countdown timer, and sends users smart reminders before their parking session expires. There is even the option to extend a parking session from anywhere, such as a restaurant, store, meeting or the train. Email receipts are also available through your account, helping keep track of parking expenses for personal or business use.

Together these features alleviate the frustration often associated with parking, such as collecting change for parking meters, or having to return to your vehicle to add more time. Parking enforcement officers also receive real-time updates of all PayByPhone parking transactions, relieving any concerns about receiving a parking ticket.

"PayByPhone provides a world-class service to over 14 million registered users in 300 cities globally, and we are always excited to serve new customers," says PayByPhone Chief Commercial Officer, Barrie Arnold. "We are confident that New York drivers will find us the most efficient and convenient way to park."

"The Village searched for opportunities to improve the local parking program, which included easier ways to pay for parking," explains Rich Slingerland, Village Administrator. "It was determined that PayByPhone would improve the parking payment system in Tarrytown."

Drivers can begin using the PayByPhone service by downloading the app from the iOS App Store or the Google Play Store. Registration only takes a few moments and can also be completed at www.paybyphone.com.

ABOUT PAYBYPHONE

PayByPhone is one of the fastest growing mobile payments companies in the world, processing more than $325 million in payments annually. Through the company's mobile web, smartphone and smartwatch applications, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and securely pay for parking without the hassles of waiting in line, having to carry change or risking costly fines. Registration is quick and easy and the app reminds the user when their parking is about to expire, allowing them to top up from anywhere, at any time.

Many of the largest and most complex parking operations in the world use PayByPhone, including San Francisco, Miami, Seattle, Vancouver, London and Paris. PayByPhone is wholly-owned by Volkswagen Financial Services, part of the largest auto manufacturer in the world, with brands that include VW, Audi, Porsche, Bentley, Lamborghini and Ducati.

Embedded Video Available: https://youtu.be/EB3X0iVlqh0

