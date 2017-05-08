Supermicro Systems Deliver 170 TFLOPS FP16 of Peak Performance for Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning at GTC 2017

New 1U and 4U SuperServers support 4/8 Tesla P100 SXM2 to accelerate Deep Learning applications, as well as 2U 8-GPU optimized for Data Centers and 4U 4-GPU SuperWorkstation for Virtual Reality

SAN JOSE, California, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- GPU Technology Conference - Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a global leader in compute, storage and networking technologies including green computing, will exhibit new GPU-based servers at the GPU Technology Conference (GTC) from May 8 to 11 at the San Jose Convention Center, Booth #111.

Optimized applications for Supermicro GPU supercomputing systems include Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, HPC, Cloud and Virtualized graphics, and Hyperscale Workloads. Supermicro will have on display the SYS-1028GQ-TXRT and SYS-4028GR-TXRT with support for four and eight NVIDIA® Tesla® P100 SXM 2.0 modules, respectively, both featuring NVIDIA NVLink' interconnect technology. Supermicro will also be displaying its multi-node GPU solutions and high-performance workstations with support for 4 PCIe 3.0 x16 slots.

Supermicro's GPU solutions can be found at: https://www.supermicro.com/products/nfo/GPU_MIC.cfm

"Leveraging our extensive portfolio of GPU solutions, customers can massively scale their compute clusters to accelerate their most demanding deep learning, scientific and hyperscale workloads with fastest time-to-results, while achieving maximum performance per watt, per square foot, and per dollar," said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. "With our latest innovations in performance and density optimized 1U and 4U architectures that incorporate the new NVIDIA P100 processors with NVLink, our customers can achieve exponential improvements in deep learning application performance improvements, to address some of the world's most complex and important challenges, while also saving money."

NVIDIA's GPU computing platform provides a dramatic boost in application throughput for HPC, advanced analytics and AI workloads," said Paresh Kharya, Tesla Product Management Lead at NVIDIA. With our Tesla data center GPUs, Supermicro's new high-density servers offer customers high performance and superior efficiency to address their most demanding computing challenges."

Showcased Systems will include:

Supermicro's SuperServer, SYS-4028GR-TXR(T), supports eight NVIDIA Tesla P100 SXM2 accelerators in 4U to provide maximum high bandwidth for mission critical HPC clusters and hyperscale workloads.This solution optimizes NVIDIA NVLink GPU interconnect technology in a cube mesh architecture in tandem with RDMA fabric to improve latency of data access and transfer and maximize performance. This SuperServer provides the eight Tesla P100 SXM2 accelerator parallel computing solution, and with independent GPU and CPU thermal zones ensures uncompromised performance and stability with up to 170 TFLOPS FP16 of peak performance.

supports eight NVIDIA Tesla P100 SXM2 accelerators in 4U to provide maximum high bandwidth for mission critical HPC clusters and hyperscale workloads.This solution optimizes NVIDIA NVLink GPU interconnect technology in a cube mesh architecture in tandem with RDMA fabric to improve latency of data access and transfer and maximize performance. This SuperServer provides the eight Tesla P100 SXM2 accelerator parallel computing solution, and with independent GPU and CPU thermal zones ensures uncompromised performance and stability with up to 170 TFLOPS FP16 of peak performance. The 1U SuperServer, SYS-1028GQ-TXR(T), optimized to support four of the NVIDIA Tesla P100 SXM2 accelerators. This highly scalable solution implements a fully-connected quad GPU architecture utilizing NVIDIA's 160GB/s NVLink interconnects with over 5x the total bandwidth of PCI-E 3.0. This SuperServer provides a non-preheat GPU thermal zone design, which ensures highest performance and stability under the most demanding workloads and can tackle the largest DL Models, in conjunction with high speed connectivity optimized for latency and bandwidth.

optimized to support four of the NVIDIA Tesla P100 SXM2 accelerators. This highly scalable solution implements a fully-connected quad GPU architecture utilizing NVIDIA's 160GB/s NVLink interconnects with over 5x the total bandwidth of PCI-E 3.0. This SuperServer provides a non-preheat GPU thermal zone design, which ensures highest performance and stability under the most demanding workloads and can tackle the largest DL Models, in conjunction with high speed connectivity optimized for latency and bandwidth. The Supermicro 2U dual-node TwinPro' SuperServer, SYS-2028TP-DTFR, offers data center customers unmatched benefits when configured with two GPUs per node, including eight 2.5" hot-swap SATA drive bays for unprecedented storage capability, FDR 56Gbps InfiniBand onboard, highest processing power, and high energy efficiency.

offers data center customers unmatched benefits when configured with two GPUs per node, including eight 2.5" hot-swap SATA drive bays for unprecedented storage capability, FDR 56Gbps InfiniBand onboard, highest processing power, and high energy efficiency. The SuperWorkstation, SYS-7048GR-TR, supports up to four GPU cards in a 4U Tower form factor with highest efficiency Titanium Level power supplies to bring the unparalleled power of GPU supercomputing to individual digital content creators.

Follow Supermicro on Facebook and Twitter to receive their latest news and announcements.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI)

Supermicro® (NASDAQ: SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology is a premier provider of advanced server Building Block Solutions® for Data Center, Cloud Computing, Enterprise IT, Hadoop/Big Data, HPC and Embedded Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green®" initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market. For more information on Supermicro compute solutions please visit http://www.supermicro.com.

Supermicro, SuperServer, Building Block Solutions and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

NVLink and Tesla are trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the United States and other countries.

All other brands, names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SMCI-F

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/508647/Super_Micro_Computer_Inc_4U_GPU.jpg