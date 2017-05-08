Neudata Limited is pleased to announce that Dr. Robert Benson has joined the firm as an investor and business advisor. Dr. Benson is an active investor in promising startup businesses within the financial and data sectors. He will be based in London and will assist the Neudata team in growing its alternative data intelligence platform that hedge fund managers and other institutional investors are finding critically important.

"We are very excited and honored to have someone of Rob's caliber and expertise on our extended team of professionals," said Rado Lipuš, founder and chief executive officer of Neudata, headquartered in London, U.K. "Rob is a pro at guiding financial data startup companies to their next level of success. He understands the importance of centralizing and synthesizing large quantities of alternative data from multiple sources and making that available to sophisticated investors."

"I have known Rado for several years and I am very excited by Neudata's fresh perspective and unique data platform offering," said Dr. Benson. "I am looking forward to providing support to the business as it builds the most comprehensive and streamlined alternative data platform from which institutional investors can make better investment decisions."

Dr. Benson was the founder of Arete Consulting, London, the structured products financial research and data company and original proprietor of StructuredRetailProducts.com which was sold to Euromoney plc in 2010. Before founding Arete in 2001 he worked at HSBC across a variety of derivatives markets including equity, foreign exchange, and interest rates. Dr. Benson graduated from Queen Mary College, London, with a BSc(Eng) in Mechanical Engineering, and earned both an MSc in Management Science and PhD in Finance from Imperial College, London.

Neudata Limited is headquartered in London and helps sophisticated investment managers find new data sources that can provide unique, timely and granular records of often imperceptible economic activity. Neudata's alternative data expertise lies in uncovering unique datasets from non-conventional sources that are not available on established and commonly used data platforms. Neudata partners with investment managers to help tame big data, uncover overlooked information and focus on global equity, currency, commodity, fixed income and derivatives market intelligence.

