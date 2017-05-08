A.M. Best will attend the 44th African Insurance Organisation (AIO) Conference General Assembly, to be held 21-24 May in Kampala, Uganda. The theme of this year's conference is, titled, "Furthering the Financial Inclusion Agenda of African Nations Through Insurance."

Dr. Edem Kuenyehia, director, market development communications at A.M. Best will be in attendance at this conference and will conduct scheduled business meetings. To schedule a meeting with Dr. Kuenyehia at the event, please email edem.kuenyehia@ambest.com

More information about the conference and its organisers, the AIO, is available at http://africaninsuranceevents.com.

A.M. Best provides Financial Strength, Long- and Short-Term Issuer Credit and Long- and Short-Term Issue Ratings for insurers worldwide including ratings on a number of national and regional (re)insurers in the African Insurance Market.

Visitors to http://www.ambest.com/ratings can learn about Best's Credit Ratings and read criteria reports explaining the rating process.

A.M. Best is the world's oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

