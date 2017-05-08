CALI, COLOMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- New Colombia Resources, Inc. ("the Company") (OTC PINK: NEWC), a Colombian natural resource company listed in the U.S., with premium metallurgical coal and medical marijuana assets, is pleased to announce that together with their medical marijuana joint venture, Sannabis SAS, they're opening their first Spa treatment center for cancer patients and other patients who wish to use Sannabis pure cannabis extract and essential oil legally in Colombia. The first Sannabis Spa is located in La Cumbre, Valle del Cauca, outside of Cali, Colombia. The property is 20 acres of lush landscape with a small artisan coffee plantation with many fruit trees and natural surroundings.

Colombia is known to have the best medicinal marijuana strains in the world; unfortunately pure extracts made from these strains can't be legally imported to the U.S. and other countries, yet. Sannabis Spa Therapeutic Centers will give U.S. patients hope at a very affordable cost, much less than they would spend in states where legal, while enjoying an atmosphere that offers peace and tranquility. Medical tourism is one of Colombia's fastest growing industries.

The Center will provide the patient legal access to Sannabis' products in a very comfortable and safe environment. Spouses or loved ones will also be accommodated at the Sannabis Spa, that provides an in-house doctor that will cater to the patient's specific needs after review of their medical records. Nurses are on staff 24 hours per day, a local hospital with ambulance are also on standby. Other amenities include maid service, gym, swimming pool, Jacuzzi, sauna, steam room, horseback riding, ping pong, pool table, Direct TV, Wi-Fi and international phone service included with U.S. number, and a diet designed to the patient's specific needs. Patients will be tended to 24 hours a day until they get better.

New Colombia and Sannabis believe the safety and comfort of the patient is most important. The center is very safe for medical tourism with precautions taken by Colombian security professionals. Although most of the time it won't be needed, additional security measures such as personal bodyguards, armored vehicles, etc. are available for clients that require it. Tours and other activities will be afforded to their guests and loved ones. Often times it can be very difficult for spouses of cancer patients so the center will cater to them as well offering a relaxing, non-stress environment.

Sannabis' standard cancer treatment is 3 months of pure cannabis indica and sativa extracts, cannabis indica essential oil, and a low meat and dairy, high vitamin C diet and IV's. Dieticians are on staff to prepare meals to patients and guest. Sannabis Spa caregivers are committed to providing the most comfortable environment possible until the patient is able to go home better than when they arrived.

Many cancer patients in Colombia have had much success with Sannabis medicinal products; now the whole world can come to Colombia and have hope. Due to the high dosage of THC that needs to be consumed to treat cancer and other ailments, and the psycho-active effects it may cause, the right environment and care is a must for people with little THC tolerance. Sannabis is providing that environment.

New Colombia Resources and Sannabis make no guarantees as to the patient's outcome. They will guarantee that their staff is committed to the patient returning home and boasting of the care they received in a beautiful environment.

Upon the success of this first center, New Colombia Resources will be opening a wholly owned Sannabis Spa in Cartagena on the Caribbean Coast. These centers cater to sick people that believe medical marijuana extract will benefit them but live in a country where it's illegal, including the United States. Although patients and families that want to try medical marijuana have moved or traveled to states where medical marijuana is legal, others are hesitant because marijuana is illegal on a federal level and they may have jobs or insurance policies that prohibit this action.

Brochures and videos will be available soon on the Company's website as the companies make final preparations to begin receiving people in need, in the meantime, pictures of the property can be viewed here, https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/0B9tABOYTg8Y2dHZGc3haVHg4ZU0

Any patient that wants more information about the Sannabis Spa or needs immediate care can contact the Company at info@newcolombiaresources.com.

To view a nationally televised documentary about medical marijuana in Colombia featuring Sannabis growers, patients, and management visit the first video on http://www.sannabis.co/video. This documentary interviewed Sannabis patients and their loved ones around the country using Sannabis products

Follow Sannabis on Facebook for photos and testimonials at https://www.facebook.com/sannabis.cannamedicinal

New Colombia Resources, Inc. owns vast reserves of premium metallurgical coal mining titles and a medical marijuana joint venture in the Republic of Colombia. They are setting up a rock mining operation to supply the major road and infrastructure projects within miles of their properties. They own 100% of La Tabaquera metallurgical coal mine in Colombia with an estimated 15- 17 million tonnes of reserves. They have an additional 1196 ha. metallurgical coal mining title that they are negotiating to develop with a foreign entity to build a coal fired power plant. New Colombia Resources holds a significant position in Sannabis SAS which legally produces medical marijuana products in the Republic of Colombia, visit www.sannabis.co. For more information on the Company visit www.newcolombiaresources.com

Forward Looking Statements

Forward Looking Statements; This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing works such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements might not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include financing, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations. New Colombia Resources, Inc. does not undertake any duty nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements.

