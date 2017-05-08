Alfred Haber Distribution, Inc. (AHDI) At Its "Rebel" Best As It Secures Exclusive International Distribution Rights For Showtime's "MADONNA: REBEL HEART TOUR"

PALISADES PARK, New Jersey, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Alfred Haber, founder of Alfred Haber Distribution, Inc. (AHDI), announced today that the company has secured the exclusive international rights to the all-new two-hour Showtime television special, MADONNA: REBEL HEART TOUR, which earned her the title of highest-grossing solo artist ever. Shot around the world and featuring a collection of live and behind-the-scenes footage culminating in performances at the Sydney Olympic Park, the show includes everything Madonna's fans have come to expect from one of her sold-out concerts: High-energy performances, rebellious theatrical productions, envelope-pushing vignettes and, of course, incredible new hits and the beloved classic songs that have touched her many millions of admirers the world over.

"Madonna has remained the reigning Queen of Pop by being relevant, controversial, and an influential voice in pop music," commented Haber. "This seven-time GRAMMY Award winner is one of the most exciting artists to have ever performed on stage, and we are extremely proud to be offering this special to broadcasters around the world."

The set list for MADONNA: REBEL HEART TOUR spans all decades of the iconic superstar's illustrious career, including songs fromRebel Heart (the No. 1 dance hits "Living for Love" and"Bitch I'm Madonna") to classic fan favorites like"Material Girl,""Holiday,"and a"Dress You Up"medley that includes"Get Into The Groove," "Everybody"and"Lucky Star."Memorable highlights from the tour include her first-ever live concert performance of"Take a Bow,"as well as acoustic versions of "Like A Prayer," "Secret"and"Don't Tell Me."

ABOUT THE ALFRED HABER COMPANIES

ALFRED HABER, INC., ALFRED HABER DISTRIBUTION, INC., and ALFRED HABER TELEVISION, INC., now celebrating 49 years of business, together form one of the world's largest distributors of U.S. network annualevent programmingand are major independentdistributors of primetime series and specials, including unscripted reality, crime and investigation, clip shows, pop science, music events, and films. For more information about the Alfred Haber companies, please visit www.alfredhaber.com.

