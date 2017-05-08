The name change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 10 May 2017.



ISIN: DK0010287663 ------------------------------------- Current name: NKT Holding ------------------------------------- New name: NKT ------------------------------------- Unchanged short name: NKT ------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 3478 -------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



