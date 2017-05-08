

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sysco Corp. (SYY) released a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $0.27 billion, or $0.51 per share. This was up from $0.26 billion, or $0.46 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $12.28 billion. This was up from $12.00 billion last year.



Sysco Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $0.27 Bln. vs. $0.26 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.8% -EPS (Q3): $0.51 vs. $0.46 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q3): $12.28 Bln vs. $12.00 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.3%



