SOMERSET, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- MTBC (NASDAQ: MTBC) (NASDAQ: MTBCP), a leading provider of mHealth and cloud-based clinical and practice management solutions, today announced the phase one launch of its voice-enabled, cloud-based electronic health records (EHR) solution, talkEHR™, scheduled for June 1, 2017.

"We're excited to announce the first physicians' office to go live with talkEHR in June, a critical milestone on the path to our nationwide product rollout," said Jonathan Bertman, MD, FAAFP, who serves as MTBC's Chief Medical Officer and is leading the development and launch of talkEHR. He continued, "Dr. Mehnaz Haq, a New Jersey internist who was also an early user of MTBC's highly ranked legacy EHR, will be the first among a group of phase one physicians who will help us prepare our game-changing clinical solution for its upcoming nationwide deployment."

The development and launch of talkEHR is being led by Dr. Bertman, who is supported by MTBC's global IT team of more than 200 professionals. Dr. Bertman has practiced medicine in Rhode Island for nearly 20 years and is a pioneer in the EHR industry. Prior to joining MTBC, Dr. Bertman founded AmazingCharts® and led the development, launch and strategic growth of its EHR, which was praised for its ease of use and, under his leadership became one of the most popular EHRs among small to medium sized practices - the largest segment of the ambulatory physician market.

talkEHR is designed to utilize natural language processing and artificial intelligence to empower providers to focus on practicing medicine, rather than repetitive typing, clicking and other manual tasks that are one of the most frequently cited reasons for physician burnout and patient dissatisfaction. talkEHR also incorporates an integrated, cloud-based and mobile app suite of solutions, including practice management and tools that allow easy patient engagement and participation in their care, and is seamlessly integrated with MTBC's revenue cycle management offering. In February 2017, talkEHR achieved MU3 ONC Health IT certification (commonly referred to as Meaningful Use Stage 3 certification).

Clinicians interested in learning more or participating in the phase one launch of talkEHR can either visit www.talkEHR.com or call (541) BERTMAN (541-237-8626).

About MTBC

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a fully integrated suite of proprietary web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers throughout the United States. Our integrated Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform helps our customers increase revenues, streamline workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBC," and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBCP."

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com.

Disclaimer

AmazingCharts® is a registered trademark of AmazingCharts, LLC, and its use does not imply an endorsement or approval of MTBC, its products or this press release. AmazingCharts, LLC was not involved in the development of any of MTBC's products and is not affiliated with MTBC. Dr. Bertman is not presently a representative, spokesperson, or employee of AmazingCharts, LLC.

talkEHR™ is a trademark of MTBC.

