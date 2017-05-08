Newly Branded Organization to Provide Debt Facilities Ranging from $1 to 100 Million to Serve Small- and Middle-Market Companies

White Oak Global Advisors, LLC on behalf of its institutional clients ("White Oak") expanded White Oak's asset-based lending platform through the acquisition in December 2016 of Capital Business Credit ("CBC"), one of the nation's largest specialty finance lenders providing asset-based loans, factoring and trade finance products. Today, the company announced that it renamed the company White Oak Commercial Finance.

"The White Oak Commercial Finance platform will provide asset-based loans, equipment financing, factoring, working capital solutions and credit services, ranging from $1 to $100 million, to small- and middle-market companies. This provides a greater number of companies with access to more capital and services than previously offered by either White Oak or CBC individually," said Andre Hakkak, CEO of White Oak.

White Oak, together with White Oak Commercial Finance, has provided more than $7 billion to more than 500 companies.

"White Oak has served small- to middle-market enterprises by providing diversified credit products and services for the past 10 years. CBC was acquired to expand the breadth and depth of White Oak's platform offerings and to reach the lower end of the middle market," said Tom Otte, Chairman of White Oak Commercial Finance. "CBC's industry-leading management team has a long and successful track-record in factoring, asset-based lending and trade finance. We are now able to expand our reach and serve a larger set of companies that need access to financing solutions that compliment services offered by banks."

"Technology and credit systems have been enhanced, and we are excited about our future with White Oak. White Oak Commercial Finance is positioned to provide a very broad offering of customized credit products and services to the ever-changing needs of small- and middle-market businesses," said Andrew Tananbaum, Executive Chairman of White Oak Commercial Finance.

Robert Grbic, formerly of CBC, will serve as President and Chief Executive Officer of White Oak Commercial Finance. Andrew Tananbaum will serve as Executive Chairman. White Oak and its affiliates have offices in San Francisco, New York, Denver, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, Charlotte, Fort Lauderdale, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

ABOUT WHITE OAK GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC

White Oak Global Advisors, LLC is a leading global alternative asset manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. Since its inception in 2007, White Oak's disciplined investment process focuses on delivering risk-adjusted investment returns and establishing long term partnerships with our borrowers. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com.

ABOUT WHITE OAK COMMERCIAL FINANCE, LLC

White Oak Commercial Finance provides debt and alternative financing products to small- and middle-market companies throughout the United States and is owned by institutional clients of White Oak Global Advisors, LLC. The Company's solutions include asset-based lending, full-service factoring, invoice discounting, supply chain financing, inventory financing, U.S. import/export financing, trade credit risk management, account receivables management and credit and collections support.

