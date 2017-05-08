Europe Online Payment Methods Report 2017: Full Year 2016 Data - Projected Updates to Online Payment Methods in Europe - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 08, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



While bank cards and digital payment systems like PayPal are the top preferred payment methods across Europe, there are differences in both European sub-regions as well as among individual countries regarding online consumers' payment method preferences. A survey cited in the report shows that many E-Commerce consumers in Russia prefer credit and debit cards when buying online, but cash on delivery is still used by many shoppers. In Poland, about half of surveyed digital customers favor transfer via payment systems. In contrast, online shoppers from other emerging markets including Greece, Kazakhstan, Romania, Czech Republic and Hungary prefer cash on delivery more.

According to the report, in an advanced market like the UK, nearly two thirds of E-Commerce customers use bank cards to make online purchases. Other advanced markets like Denmark, Austria, Belgium and France contain online consumers who also prefer bank cards. One outlier is Germany where E-Commerce consumers prefer invoicing, though this number of those who prefer invoicing is at a decrease. In 2016, more than half of E-Commerce consumers left a shopping cart because their desired payment method was unavailable.

Key Questions Answered

- What are the major developments in European online and mobile payments?

- Which payment methods are used by Europe's online shoppers the most?

- How do online payment method preferences vary across 20 markets in this region?

- What are the top countries in Europe for mobile payment usage?

- How does security perception affect online and mobile payment acceptance?

