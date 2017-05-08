Artificial Intelligence Advancements Playing a Big Role for Identifying Sports Media and Social Media Consumer Behavior

PALM BEACH, Florida, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

More and more companies are implementing certain levels of artificial intelligence, with the purpose of tracking a wide range of data and keeping track of consumer behavior across many industries. For instance, Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) is committed to advancing the field of machine intelligence and creating new technologies to give people better ways to communicate. Other companies in the artificial intelligence space include: Breaking Data Corp. (TSX-V: BKD.V)(OTC: BKDCD), The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA).

Breaking Data Corp.(TSX-V: BKD)(OTC: BKDCD) recently announced that its recent acquisition GIVEMESPORT has seen its Facebook video plays go from 239 million in its first quarter working with Facebook video, (2016 - Apr/May/Jun) rising to over 734 million Facebook video plays last quarter, (2017 - Jan/Feb/Mar) with no material increase in associated costs. GiveMeSport, Breaking Data's recent acquisition, is a leading next-generation sports media company with the largest single publisher Facebook page in the world, with over 25.9 million fans. The next largest single sports publisher Facebook page is ESPN with 15.2 million fans. GiveMeSport's content generates over 3.6 billion impressions (Feb-17), reaching over 138 million unique users (Feb-17) per month on Facebook alone. Read this and more news for Breaking News Data Corp at: http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/bkd.html

Nick Thain, CEO of Breaking Data said, "Facebook Video is a core part of our social media strategy, not only with video in the newsfeed but also Facebook Live, as Facebook continue to test and roll out the midroll video we are excited to work with them and see the results it brings to our revenue lines on a global scale."

"The growth in our Facebook video plays is one that we see continuing to grow quarter by quarter, as we refine our approach and look to increase the quantity and quality of our video content output," added Mr. Thain.

Breaking Data Corp. also announced recently that is has finalized its new independent Director appointees with key industry veteran leadership and experience for providing strong industry background and experience set to support the Company's corporate strategy; most notably - Greg D'Alba. Mr. D'Alba, is currently the Co-founder and CEO of VIDL NEWS LLC, a start-up artificial intelligence news venture focused on real-time personalized news intelligence and reporting. Previously Mr. D'Alba was the President and Chief Operating Officer of CNN, overseeing all ad sales, marketing, and business operations for the CNN portfolio of networks worldwide.

In other artificial intelligence coverage:

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) might traditionally be considered a hybrid between a retail and tech stock, but in time, 'AI company' may be the most honest descriptor. Amazon's Echo home speaker comes equipped with Alexa, an AI-powered virtual assistant that can recognize and answer questions, read news stories, read audiobooks, report the weather forecast, play music from Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, and Pandora (P), and of course order a lot of Amazon products.

In many ways, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the most pure-play artificial intelligence company on this list. The chipmaker decided early in the game to invest heavily in advancing the AI field by building chips tailor-made for deep learning. One of its prominent AI-centric chips, the Tesla P100 GPU, cost $2 billion to develop and can work 12 times faster than Nvidia's previous top-of-the-line model. That's a major investment for a company with $6.9 billion in revenue over the last year, but if it continues building out its lead and forces larger rivals like Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) to play catch-up, it may reap huge rewards for shareholders.

In other Sports Media happenings:

When Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) sports media juggernaut - ESPN pink-slipped 100 anchors, writers and analysts recently, it made available some of the medium's most durable names: 'SportsCenter' stalwarts, veteran baseball and hockey beat writers and masters of long-form sports storytelling. ESPN has positioned the move as one made to focus on personnel who fit a lineup devoted to personality-driven 'SportsCenter' broadcasts and digital-video projects built around them.

