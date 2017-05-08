MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- Editor's Note: There is one image associated with this news release.

Aurvista Gold Corporation's ("Aurvista" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: AVA)(OTCQB: ARVSF)(FRANKFURT: AV2) is pleased to provide an update on the core drilling campaign at the Company's Douay Gold Project ("Douay"). Aurvista's drill campaign has systematically tested previously identified targets along trend toward the southeast end of the Porphyry Zone. The majority of drilling in the current campaign consists of exploratory drill-holes designed to step-out from the known mineralization to the west-northwest of the Douay West and Porphyry Zones (please refer to the updated Drill-hole Location Map in Figure 1).

The Company previously announced results for the first 16 drill-holes of the current campaign (see press releases dated February 22, 2017 and April 3, 2017) and has now received down-hole assays for two drill-holes (DO-17-163, DO-17-169) and gold assays from 9 additional holes. Highlights from two of the drill-holes outlining positive indications for extensions to the northwest of the Porphyry Zone are outlined below:

-- DO-17-169: 2.46 g/t Au over 4.5m, 0.72 g/t Au over 9.0m and 0.44 g/t Au over 3.0m; these new down-hole assay results build on the previously reported 0.79 g/t over 34.5m (Aurvista Expands Main Porphyry Zone: April 3, 2017) -- DO-17-173: 2.19 g/t Au over 3.0m, 0.635 g/t Au over 7.5m, 0.55 g/t Au over 4.5m, 0.77 g/t Au over 1.5m and 0.65 g/t Au over 1.5m

Aurvista's President and CEO, Jean Lafleur, stated: "We are encouraged by the drill results received to-date, as a significant number of drill-holes have returned quantifiable intervals of gold mineralization beyond the conceptual pit-constrained resource shells that were applied by Micon in the Company's recently disclosed NI 43-101 Technical Report. Due to increased investment and high volume of exploration and drilling currently underway in the Douay region, assay labs are backed up and we have taken the necessary steps to expedite the assay process for the remainder of the program. We look forward to results from 25+ more drill-holes from high-priority target areas at Douay."

Please refer to Table 1 to view assay results to-date that have targeted the Porphyry Zone and extensions to the northwest (Porphyry "NW") and to the south (Porphyry "20").

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TABLE 1: Assay Results ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TARGET ZONES DDH # INTERVAL ASSAY RESULTS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 0.27 g/t / 4.5m (199.5m-204.0m) PORPHYRY DO-17-154 0.55 g/t / 2.3m (208.5m-210.8m) 1.26 g/t / 3.0m (225.0m-228.0m) ------------------------------------------------------ 1.70 g/t / 3.0m (36.0m-39.0m) 0.59 g/t / 31.5m (55.5m-87.0m) DO-17-155 0.77 g/t / 3.0m (121.5m-124.5m) 0.82 g/t / 4.5m (132.0m-136.5m) ------------------------------------------------------ 0.53 g/t / 4.5m (54.0m-58.5m) 0.76 g/t / 3.0m (70.5m-73.5m) 0.34 g/t / 2.0m (85.0m-87.0m) DO-17-156 0.45 g/t / 6.0m (102.0m-108.0m) 1.26 g/t / 12.0m (121.5m-133.5m) 1.41 g/t / 3.0m (141.0m-144.0m) 0.70 g/t / 3.0m (159.0m-162.0m) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- PORPHYRY 20 DO-17-157 0.75 g/t / 1.5m (274.5m-276.0m) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3.03 g/t / 1.2m (88.4m-89.6m) 0.63 g/t / 3.0m (158.5m-161.5m) 0.83 g/t / 23.2m (227.3m-250.5m) 0.79 g/t / 9.0m (262.5m-271.5m) PORPHYRY DO-17-158 0.99 g/t / 7.5m (279.0m-286.5m) 0.98 g/t / 13.4m (306.7m-320.0m) 1.13 g/t / 1.3m (355.7m-357.0m) 1.05 g/t / 19.0m (387.4m-406.4m) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- PORPHYRY 20 DO-17-161 0.85 g/t / 3.0m (442.5m-445.5m) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 0.50 g/t / 3.7m (114.4m-118.1m) PORPHYRY DO-17-163(i) 0.59 g/t / 4.5m (193.0m-197.5m) NW 0.38 g/t / 6.0m (200.5m-206.5m) ------------------------------------------------------ 0.30 g/t / 4.5m (21.0m-25.5m) 0.40 g/t / 3.0m (131.5m-134.0m) 0.86 g/t / 7.5m (143.5m-151.0m) 0.87 g/t / 1.5m (168.0m-169.5m) DO-17-165(i) 0.38 g/t / 3.0m (172.5m-175.5m) 0.42 g/t / 1.1m (212.5m-213.6m) 0.42 g/t / 1.5m (235.0m-236.5m) 0.42 g/t / 6.0m (306.5m-312.5m) ------------------------------------------------------ 0.53 g/t / 1.5m (50.5m-52.0m) 0.52 g/t / 1.5m (86.5m-88.0m) DO-17-167(i) 0.36 g/t / 18.5m (209.5m-228.0m) 0.32 g/t / 1.5m (241.5m-243.0m) 0.32 g/t / 4.5m (279.0m-283.5m) ------------------------------------------------------ 0.79 g/t / 34.5m (204.0m-238.5m) 2.46 g/t / 4.5m (312.0m-316.5m) DO-17-169(i) 0.44 g/t / 3.0m (325.5m-328.5m) 0.72 g/t / 9.0m (336.0m-345.0m) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 0.42 g/t / 3.0m (121.0m-124.0m) PORPHYRY DO-17-171(i) 0.45 g/t / 1.5m (142.0m-143.5m) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 0.64 g/t / 7.5m (132.0m-139.5m) 0.55 g/t / 4.5m (196.5m-201.0m) PORPHYRY DO-17-173(i) 0.77 g/t / 1.5m (205.5m-207.0m) NW 2.19 g/t / 3.0m (219.0m-222.0m) 0.65 g/t / 1.5m (231.0m-232.5m) ------------------------------------------------------ DO-17-175(i) 0.57g/t / 1.5m (46.5m-48.0m) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(i) Drill-holes that include new/additional assays received and reported as of May 8, 2017. Intervals shown are core lengths in metres (m). True widths represent approximately 90% of core lengths.

Fifty-three (53) drill-holes (21,065 metres) have now been completed at Douay. To-date, Aurvista has received assay results for twenty-five (25) drill-holes (9,984 metres) in total. Figure 1 above shows the locations of completed, pending, and currently in-progress drill-holes. In addition to the new assays received for the Porphyry and Porphyry "20" and "NW" extension targets, Aurvista received results from the first 3 drill-holes (DO-17-160, 160A and 162) from the EM Conductor "E" Target. DO-17-162 intersected 3 metres of graphitic sediments with pyrite stingers, but there are no significant gold assays to report from the EM Conductor "E" Target at this time.

The following link outlines the drilling statistics for each exploration target area of the current drill campaign: Drilling Statistics by Target Area for the 2016-2017 Drill Campaign at Douay

Quality Assurance ("QA") and Quality Control ("QC")

Aurvista follows strict Quality Assurance ("QA") and Quality Control ("QC") protocols at Douay covering the planning and placement of drill holes; drilling and retrieving NQ-sized drill core; drill hole surveying; core transport to the Douay Camp; core logging by qualified personnel; sampling and bagging of core for analysis; transport of core from site to the analytical laboratory; sample preparation for assaying; and analysis, recording and final statistical vetting of results. For a complete description of protocols, please visit the Company's QA/QC page on the website at www.aurvistagold.com.

Douay Gold Project and Company Profile

Aurvista Gold Corporation is a leading gold exploration and development Company advancing the Douay Gold Project in Quebec. Aurvista's Douay Gold Project consists of a 100% owned interest in 541 mostly contiguous claims totaling 293 km2 and a 75% interest (25% held by SOQUEM) in 32 contiguous claims totaling 11.9 km(2). In total, there are 573 claims covering 305 km(2) located along a 40 km segment of the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec. Douay is located 55 km SW of the Matagami Base Metal Camp and approx. 140 km N of the Val-d'Or Canadian Malartic Gold Camp (both in Quebec). The Company has 138,945,780 shares outstanding trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and OTCQB in the US. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.aurvistagold.com.

Qualified Person

The technical contents in this news release have been approved by Mr. Jean Lafleur, M. Sc., P. Geo., President and CEO for Aurvista Gold Corporation, and Antoine Yassa, P. Geo., Database Manager for the Douay Gold Project, and independent of the Company. Both individuals are Qualified Persons under National Instrument 43-101.

