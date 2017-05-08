TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- Detour Gold Corporation (TSX: DGC) ("Detour Gold" or the "Company") announces today that Pierre Beaudoin, Chief Operating Officer will be leaving Detour Gold this summer.

The Company has commenced a comprehensive search for a new Chief Operating Officer with the intention of having the position filled by September.

"During his seven year tenure at Detour Gold, Pierre has successfully managed the feasibility study, construction, ramp-up and operation of the Company's flagship Detour lake mine, which is today the largest gold mine in Canada," said Paul Martin, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We all recognize his unwavering commitment and the immense and valuable contributions he has made to the success of the Company and he can look back on his accomplishments with great pride. We all wish him continued success in his future endeavours."

Pierre Beaudoin commented: "I'm proud of what we have been able to accomplish at Detour Lake. The mine is now on the right track with a committed team to achieve our operational goals. I wish to thank my numerous colleagues for this opportunity as the Detour Lake operation is truly the company maker that it promises to be."

About Detour Gold

Detour Gold is an intermediate gold producer in Canada that holds a 100% interest in the Detour Lake mine, a long life large-scale open pit operation. Detour Gold's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol DGC.

Contacts:

Paul Martin

President and CEO

(416) 304.0800



Laurie Gaborit

Vice President Investor Relations

(416) 304.0581



