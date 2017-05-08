TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- Integrated Asset Management Corp. ("IAM") (TSX: IAM) and its real estate team, IAM Real Estate Group, announce the opening for investment of the IAM Real Property Fund. Originally launched in 2014, the fund is now an open investment vehicle, having been closed for the initial investment period. With the completion of the investment program, the fund is now open for additional investor commitments.

The IAM Real Property Fund is currently $ 150 million, as at April 30, 2017 and comprises a high quality portfolio of 21 properties in 4 provinces, with very strong returns. The fund is the 13th in a sequential series of highly successful funds that began in 1982. It is now open quarterly for commitments and redemptions.

Total AUM for the Real Estate Group exceeds $800 Million.

Rick Zagrodny, President of the IAM Real Estate Group said: " We are following our time-tested strategy of patient investing, focusing primarily on small to mid-size industrial properties along with select retail and commercial opportunities, in major markets across Canada. This approach has delivered industry leading results for almost 35 years. The IAM Real Property Fund is particularly well suited for real estate investors seeking stable, predictable current income and lower volatility."

IAM is one of Canada's leading alternative asset management companies with approximately $2.5 billion in assets and committed capital under management in real estate, private debt and infrastructure debt.

