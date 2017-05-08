Gambia's National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) has issued a tender to select companies to conduct feasibility studies to assess the country's potential for solar and hybridized PV projects in mini-grids and close to existing power plants.

Gambia's power utility National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) has launched a request for expression of interest to select consultancy companies, which will have to provide assistance in conducting the feasibility studies for the viability of three different kind of solar projects across the country: grid-connected PV projects; hybridized PV projects with existing power plants; and off-grid PV installations.

Assistance includes, among other things, analysis of the existing generation and demand, assessment of solar resources, risk analysis and mitigation plan

The feasibility studies will be financed by the World Bank with funds ...

