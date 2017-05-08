

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY) Monday revealed a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck to investigate the safety and efficacy of Array's MEK inhibitor, binimetinib, with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, Keytruda, in metastatic colorectal cancer patients with microsatellite stable tumors. The partnership will help asses enhanced preclinical and clinical evidence for the immune activity of Keytruda when combined with binimetinib.



Under the terms of the agreement, Array and Merck will collaborate on a clinical trial expected to establish a recommended dose regimen for the combination. The study is expected to begin in the second half of 2017. Under the agreement, the trial will be sponsored by Merck.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX