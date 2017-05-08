FORM Holdings Corp.: FORM HOLDINGS CORP TO PARTICIPATE IN THE OPPENHEIMER EMERGING GROWTH CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK

NEW YORK - May 8, 2017 - FORM Holdings Corp. ("FORM") (Nasdaq: FH), a diversified holding company, today announced that Andrew D. Perlman, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at the InterContinental Barclay Hotel in New York City.

Mr. Perlman will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Investors who wish to request a one-on-one meeting with management should contact their Oppenheimer sales representative.

Event: Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Location: InterContinental Barclay Hotel

About Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference

The Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference will be held May 16, 2017 at the InterContinental Barclay Hotel in New York City. The day will feature 1-on-1 meetings with emerging growth companies in Consumer, Technology, Industrial and Energy Sectors and will allow investors to meet a cross section of management teams across a number of different business models. http://www.opco.com (http://www.opco.com/)

About FORM Holdings Corp.

FORM Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: FH) is a publicly held diversified holding company that specializes in identifying, investing in and developing companies with superior growth potential. FORM's current holdings include XpresSpa, Group Mobile, FLI Charge, Infomedia and intellectual property assets. XpresSpa is the world's largest airport spa company with locations across 22 major airports. Group Mobile is a provider of rugged, mobile and field-use computing products, serving customers worldwide. FLI Charge designs, develops, licenses, manufactures and markets wireless conductive power and charging solutions. Infomedia is a leading provider of customer relationship management and monetization technologies to mobile carriers and device manufacturers. FORM Holdings' intellectual property division is engaged in the development and monetization of intellectual property. To learn more about FORM Holdings Corp. www.FormHoldings.com (http://www.formholdings.com/)

Contacts

FORM Holdings

Jeff Sonnek

ICR

646-277-1263

Jeff.Sonnek@icrinc.com





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: FORM Holdings Corp. via Globenewswire

