

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) released a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $7.50 million, or $0.37 per share. This was up from $5.42 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 13.8% to $63.03 million. This was up from $55.39 million last year.



PetMed Express Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $7.50 Mln. vs. $5.42 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 38.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.37 vs. $0.27 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 37.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.26 -Revenue (Q4): $63.03 Mln vs. $55.39 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 13.8%



