Asia-Pacific Online Payment Methods Report 2017: Full Year 2016 Data - Shoppers in Asia-Pacific Enjoy the Convenience of Mobile Payment - Research and Markets

This new publication, Asia-Pacific Online Payment Methods: Full Year 2016, reveals the evolving payment preferences of online shoppers in the vast region. Among other findings cited in the report is the rapid adoption of mobile payments as shoppers find convenience in paying with a mobile device.

The report tells of variation in payment methods between the 10 online retail markets covered, as well as general trends affecting the region. In advanced economies of Australia, Japan and South Korea, online shoppers prefer traditional credit cards for payment, while in the developing nations, led by China, alternative methods are preferred. The increasing use of mobile payment is a common trend across the region.

Merchants and payment processors are learning that a variety of methods is necessary to accommodate the payment preferences of online shoppers. A survey cited in the report reflects that nearly one third of shoppers surveyed in Japan had abandoned an online shopping cart when they reached check-out and learned that their preferred method of payment was not available.

Key Questions Answered

- Which payment methods do consumers in Asia-Pacific prefer to use when making purchases online?

- How large is the share of alternative payment methods in Asia-Pacific's E-Commerce predicted to be in 2020?

- In which countries of this region do credit cards rank above all other means of online payment?

- How does Asia-Pacific compare to other regions worldwide in mobile payment usage?

- What drives the growth of mobile payments in countries like China and South Korea?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary



2. Global Developments



3. Asia-Pacific

