

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beauty and the Beast, the live-action remake of the 1991 classic, has won MTV Movie Of The Year award while Emma Watson took home Best Actor in a Movie for her role as Disney princess Belle in the film.



Emma Watson thus became the winner of the first gender-neutral MTV acting award.



It was also for the first time in 26 editions of the awards that honors were presented for work in television as well as cinema.



MTV Movie and TV awards were announced in a ceremony hosted by Workaholics star Adam Devine in Los Angeles Sunday.



In her acceptance speech, Watson praised the show for not categorizing performers by gender, and said winning the prize for her role in Beauty and the Beast was 'very meaningful'.



'To me, it indicates that acting is about the ability to put yourself in someone else's shoes, and that doesn't need to be separated into two different categories,' the former Harry Potter actress told the crowd.



Other award winners:



Best actor in a show: Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)



Show of the year: (Stranger Things)



Best duo: Hugh Jackman & Dafne Keen (Logan)



Best kiss: Moonlight (Ashton Sanders & Jharrel Jerome)



Best fight against the system: Hidden Figures



Next generation: Daniel Kaluuya



Tearjerker: This Is Us (Jack and Randall at karate)



Best host: Trevor Noah (The Daily Show)



Best reality competition: (RuPaul's Drag Race)



Best comedic performance: Lil Rel HoweryM (Get Out)



Best villain: Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead)



Best hero: Taraji P. Henson (Hidden Figures)



Best documentary: 13th



Best American story: Blackish



Best musical moment 'You're The One I Want' - Ensemble



Trending: Channing Tatum & Beyoncé's 'Run The World (Girls)'



