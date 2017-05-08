Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2017) - Eureka Resources Inc. (TSXV: EUK) ("Eureka" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the drilling permit for its Gold Creek Project located near Likely, B.C. The Gold Creek property option was acquired by Eureka in November 2016 from Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSXV: BGD) and consists of 34 mineral claims covering 9,673 hectares.

Drilling will consist of a minimum of 2 holes totalling 400 metres and focus on a gold bearing zone identified by drilling conducted by the previous operator in 2008 and 2011. Eureka's initial drill program will serve as due diligence of the former work conducted and as a guide to design future exploration in this area of the property.

Drilling will be conducted in previously disturbed areas, mitigating any environmental disturbance. The program will utilize a diamond drill and the first hole will step out from one of the previous operator's holes which terminated at 44 metres in mineralization. Drilling is scheduled to commence in late May. The Company has provided the drill contractor with an initial advance to mobilize the drill.

Mineralization encountered to date at Gold Creek strikes towards the Spanish Mountain deposit which is located approximately 8.5 kilometres to the southeast. Spanish Mountain hosts a 2.48 million ounce measured and indicated gold resource - See Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. news release dated April 10, 2017. The Gold Creek mineralized zone is interpreted to occur above the stratigraphic unit which hosts the Spanish Mountain mineralization.

Michael Sweatman, CEO of Eureka stated, "The drill program at Gold Creek marks the commencement of exploration by Eureka on this newly acquired property. We would like to thank Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (TSXV - SPA) for their assistance with logistical support for this initial phase of our drill program. The proposed drilling is located close to their core storage area."

Eureka is an exploration focused company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, whose strategy is to acquire projects in prospective areas that have the potential to deliver important new discoveries to create value for its shareholders.

Eureka's 100% owned FG Gold property is an advanced-stage gold project located in the Cariboo Mining Division and currently under option to Canarc Resources Corp (TSXV: CCM). Historical exploration has established a Measured and Indicated (376,000 ounces) gold resource at an average grade of 0.776 g/t gold, using a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t, and an Inferred gold resource (634,900 ounces) at an average grade of 0.718 g/t gold, using a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t. Details of the gold resource can be found in "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Frasergold Exploration Project, Cariboo Mining Division, dated July 27, 2015" available under the Company's profile on SEDAR or on the Company's website.

Eureka has the option to earn a 100% interest in the Gold Creek property located in the Cariboo Mining Division. Gold Creek is a grassroots gold project neighbouring, and with similar geology to the Spanish Mountain deposit owned by Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (TSXV: SPA).

Eureka has the option to earn a 100% interest in the CKN property located in the Cariboo Mining Division. The CKN property is adjacent to Taseko's Gibraltar mine and consists of two mineral claims covering 1,356 hectares.

Eureka's 100% owned Luxor property consists of three non-contiguous claim blocks totalling 360 mining claims. Luxor is located in the Dawson Range Gold Belt, a district of major porphyry, breccia and vein occurrences.

Eureka's 100% owned TAK property is also located in the Dawson Range Gold Belt and consists of 82 mining claims.

Neighbouring projects include Goldcorp's Coffee project and Kinross' Golden Saddle project.

Eureka owns a 50 percent interest in the Gemini lithium brine project located approximately 40 km (26 miles) south of North America's only producing lithium mine at Silver Peak, Nevada.

Kristian Whitehead, P Geo. is the Company's designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Further information on Eureka can be found on the Company's website at www.eurekaresourcesinc.com and at www.sedar.com, or by contacting Michael Sweatman, President and CEO, by email at info@eurekaresourcesinc.com or by telephone at (604) 449-2273.

