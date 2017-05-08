

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) reported Monday weak profit and revenues in its second quarter amid lower sales volume, despite higher price. Adjusted earnings missed market estimates, but sales topped their view. Further, the company backed its fiscal 2017 earnings forecast.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Tyson shares were losing 2.10 percent to $62.



For the second quarter, net income attributable to Tyson declined to $340 million from $432 million last year. Earnings per share were $0.92, down from $1.10 a year ago.



Adjusted attributable net income was $1.01 per share, compared to prior year's $1.07 per share.



On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total company GAAP operating margin was at 6.3 percent and adjusted operating margin was at 6.9 percent. The prior year's operating margin was 7.7 percent.



Sales for the quarter declined to $9.083 billion from last year's $9.17 billion. Analysts expected sales of $9.05 billion for the quarter.



Sales volume declined 1.9 percent, partly offset by increase in price by 0.9 percent.



Beef sales volume decreased due to a reduction in live cattle processed, and average sales price fell due to increased availability of live cattle supply and lower livestock cost.



In pork, sales volume was hurt by balancing supply with customer demand, while price was benefited by decline in domestic availability of products due to strong exports.



Chicken sales volume was mainly hurt by operational disruptions from fires at two plants, while price increased as a result of sales mix changes.



Tom Hayes, president and chief executive officer, said, 'Despite seasonal challenges typical of our second quarter and one-time events, adjusted earnings per share was up 17 percent over the first half of fiscal 2016. ... We expect our results to improve as we continue to address operational efficiency and capacity through fiscal year 2018.'



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company said it is half way to another strong year of financial performance, and that it continues to expect adjusted earnings of $4.90-5.05 per share, which would be approximately 12 percent growth over the prior year.



Analysts expect earnings of $5.02 per share for the year.



The company further said its acquisition of AdvancePierre Foods Holdings, Inc. is expected to close during the third quarter of fiscal 2017.



The company said it expects fiscal 2017 sales to be flat compared to last year as it grows sales volume across each segment, offset by the impact of lower beef prices. The outlook is before considering the potential impacts of the AdvancePierre acquisition or the sales of Sara Lee Frozen Bakery, Kettle and Van's businesses.



The fiscal 2017 sales may be impacted by the timing of closing these transactions, the company noted.



Further, Tyson said that in fiscal 2017, USDA indicates domestic protein production (beef, pork, chicken and turkey) should increase approximately 3-4 percent from fiscal 2016 levels, but strong export markets should partially offset the increase.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX