Eros International plc. (NYSE:EROS) ("Eros" or the "Company"), a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry, announced today that it has signed a significant television syndication deal with Zee, a leading Indian global television network, for a slate of its forthcoming releases this year, including Sarkar 3, Munna Michael and Shubh Mangal Savdhaan

The multi-film deal with Zee gives the channel syndication rights to the third installment of one of the most impactful franchises of Indian cinema, Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar 3 starring Amitabh Bachchan which will be released worldwide on May 12th; Tiger Shroff and Sabbir Khan's action-packed musical Munna Michael which is scheduled for release on July 21st and a quirky romantic comedy Shubh Mangal Savdhaan by south director RS Prasanna, starring Ayushyamann Khurana and Bhumi Pednekar, set to be release on September 1st

Speaking on the deal, Sunil Lulla, Managing Director, Eros International Media Ltd said, "We have enjoyed a great relationship with Zee over the years and I am delighted we have secured this deal with them. Bollywood films are critical to the television programming mix and we attempt to tailor packages to suit audiences on each network to maximize potential for both entities from the television broadcast."

Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) is a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. In 2015, 3 out of the top 4 box office films and 7 out of the top 15 box office films were from Eros. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com.

