

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's economy is set to expand at a faster pace than estimated earlier, supported by better export outlook, sustained investments and solid consumption growth, the Austrian National Bank said Monday.



Gross domestic product is set to grow 0.6 percent in the second quarter, which is faster than the 0.5 percent expansion predicted earlier. Growth was seen at 0.5 percent for the third quarter.



The Austrian economy grew 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter in the first three months of the year, following 0.6 percent expansion in each of the previous two quarters, preliminary data from the Austrian Institute of Economic Research/WIFO showed late April.



On a year-on-year basis, growth was forecast at 2.2 percent for the second quarter after 1.9 percent in the first three months of the year. The outlook for the third quarter was 2.3 percent.



The high level of foreign orders signal that the export market is set to pick up in the coming months, the bank said. Consequently, production expectations would also improve, it added.



Despite an acceleration in inflation, consumption should still be sufficiently dynamic to ensure a strong growth contribution to domestic demand together with the sustained investment climate, the bank said.



