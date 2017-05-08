Andersen Global is pleased to announce a new presence in Portugal with the addition of Nobre Guedes, Mota Soares Associados (NGMS), a law firm serving both public and private entities. NGMS joins Andersen Global as a member firm and will adopt the name Andersen Tax Legal.

"Becoming a part of Andersen Global provides an enormous opportunity for growth within Europe and internationally while also staying committed to providing dynamic, specialized tax and legal advice," said lead Partner of Andersen Tax Legal in Portugal, Luis Nobre Guedes. "Integrating additional offerings to our existing range of services will help us deliver better coverage in key markets."

Jaime Olleros, Managing Partner of Andersen Tax Legal in Spain commented, "Andersen Tax Legal in Spain already has a close working relationship with Luis and the other Partners at NGMS, and we look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with their team. Our partnership allows us to utilize the vast experience of their professionals and together we aim to find the best solutions to fulfill the needs of clients."

Joining Andersen Global will be a group of over 30 highly experienced and skilled professionals that provide deep expertise across many service lines, such as business and corporate law, tax law, EU law, labor, public law, litigation, banking, intellectual property, and environmental and real estate law. Andersen Tax Legal in Portugal provides services in both Portugal and abroad in all industries, including health, media and advertising, technology, and transport.

Mark Vorsatz, CEO of Andersen Tax, added, "Andersen Tax Legal in Portugal will be a great addition to Andersen Global, and they share our commitment to independence and providing best-in-class, seamless service worldwide. A location in Portugal complements the additions we are continuing to make throughout Europe, and together, Lisbon, Madrid, Valencia and Barcelona will create a unique Iberian practice. The addition of these outstanding individuals will provide a building block to creating an even more robust presence throughout the region."

Andersen Global has more than 2,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in 62 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

