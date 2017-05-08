SAN MATEO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- Arcadia Data, provider of the first native visual analytics software for big data, today announced it has been included in the list of "Cool Vendors" in the Internet of Things Analytics report by Gartner Inc., published on April 27, 2017. The report "profiles innovative vendors in IoT analytics. They focus on some of the hottest areas of IoT -- visibility into the manufacturing process, enabling new analytics users, and device diagnostics, repair and maintenance -- to help data and analytics leaders increase the value of IoT projects."

According to Gartner, "Analytics enables the most visible impact of the IoT. It drives new business scenarios and empowers individuals. The possibilities for analytics are limitless, and ever-growing data sources present more opportunities to innovate through holding novel insights."

"IoT teams need greater insights into their data but all too often use multiple, disparate analytics tools and are hamstrung by business intelligence and visualization tools that break at big data scale," said Priyank Patel, co-founder and chief product officer at Arcadia Data. "Part of what we believe makes Arcadia Data so cool is its ability to provide enterprises that need real-time analysis with fast visual analytics and data applications, shining when IoT data comes at a very high speed and scale. We're honored and humbled to receive this recognition."

What do we think makes Arcadia Data cool? Arcadia Data provides the first native visual analytics software that runs within modern data platforms for the scale, flexibility, performance and security that users need to glean meaningful and real-time business insights and design data-centric applications in the era of big data and IoT. Arcadia Enterprise is purpose-built to analyze large volumes of data without moving it, unlike traditional business intelligence (BI) tools which can only analyze a subset of the data generated at IoT scale and require complex extraction, transformation, and loading (ETL) processing. This gives business analysts a more real-time and intuitive visual experience to get value quickly from data in use cases like connected devices in IoT, cyber security and customer intelligence.

This announcement comes on the heels of the successful launch of Arcadia Enterprise 4.0 in March 2017, enabling enterprises to build, brand, share and embed data-centric applications, ultimately making Apache Hadoop and cloud-based data lakes more accessible and valuable to all users within and outside an organization. Just this month, Arcadia Data also announced the company's expansion into Europe and the UK, alongside the addition of major enterprise customers, including Enstar and Nordea Bank.

For more information, download the Cool Vendors in IoT Analytics report and read why being "native" to big data is required for IoT analytics.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Arcadia Data

Arcadia Data provides the first native visual analytics software that runs within modern data platforms for the scale, flexibility, performance and security users need to glean meaningful and real-time business insights and design data-centric applications in the era of big data and IoT. Arcadia Enterprise is purpose-built to analyze large volumes of data without moving it, filling the gap between self-service BI and advanced analytics for use cases like cyber security, connected devices, and customer intelligence. The Arcadia Data platform is deployed by some of the world's leading brands, including Procter & Gamble, HPE, Royal Bank of Canada, Kaiser Permanente and Neustar. To learn more, visit Arcadia at www.arcadiadata.com. Follow Arcadia Data at @ArcadiaData.

