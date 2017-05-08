BERKELEY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- Global Healing is pleased to announce the launch of a two-year project aimed at improving the health of children and mothers in Roatán, Honduras, made possible by a generous grant from the IZUMI Foundation. The project will address three key medical needs in this population: access to pediatric outpatient care, rates of exclusive breastfeeding (EBF), and standards of care within the Roatán Public Hospital.

Global Healing has supported the Roatán Volunteer Pediatric Clinic, the only free pediatric outpatient clinic in the Bay Islands, since 2003. This latest project improves access to care by expanding the ongoing work of the clinic, increasing the number of volunteer US resident and attending pediatricians able to work there, and providing training opportunities for local physicians and social service doctors.

In order to address low rates of EBF in Honduras, the project includes a pilot utilizing a SMS messaging system, which provides information on breastfeeding and encourages new mothers to breastfeed exclusively. To protect the health of newborn infants and mothers during and after delivery, Global Healing will also train hospital staff and social service doctors in infection control, aseptic procedures, and maintenance of IV lines, with the goal of preventing hospital-acquired infections.

"We are grateful for this opportunity to create sustainable improvements in patient care for children and mothers in Roatán," said John Donnelly, PhD, Global Healing's president.

"With support from the IZUMI Foundation, this project brings us one step closer to our vision of a world where all children and mothers with life-threatening conditions are cared for by local, skilled healthcare professionals."

About the IZUMI Foundation

The IZUMI Foundation provides assistance to the world's poorest people through the development and support of programs that improve healthcare in developing countries. Their aim is to do as much as possible, with limited resources, to improve the health outcomes of people living in the most impoverished areas of Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

About Global Healing

Global Healing is a Berkeley-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to building a world where all children and mothers with life-threatening conditions are cared for by local, skilled healthcare professionals. Global Healing trains physicians, nurses, and medical laboratory professionals in lower income countries to implement current best practices for improved patient care. Global Healing currently has active programs in Haiti, Honduras, Vietnam, and online throughout Latin America.

