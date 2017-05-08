CULVER CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- eWellness Healthcare Corporation,- (OTCQB: EWLL) - a provider of the state of the art PHZIO Platform for the physical therapy and telehealth markets, announced today that they are pivoting their Marketing and Sales Strategy to focus on Los Angeles based patients, orthopedic surgeons and independent physical therapists.

Marketing & Sales Strategy Pivot: We are planning to pivot away from our marketing to large scale PT clinics for now. Since we launched our Phzio platform to the Physical Therapy ("PT") industry last fall to significant industry appeal, clinical adoption for our digital platform has been limited. We now believe that this slower than antciapted adoption is primarily due to the current lack of universal reimbursement for our digital treatment platform by many insurers, including Medicare. We anticipate that new federal legislation may change this situation by early 2018, eliminating this barrier. In light of this situation we have just launched our PreHabPT.com platform that is a low-cost form of PT that is paid for by hospitals/clinics that are providing joint replacement and repairs under a bundled payment method or is being paid for by patients directly. We believe that this pivot is key to gaining traction with patient utilization of our digital therapy for both pre-and post-surgery injuries. Thus, our marketing & sales efforts are primarily focused on the Los Angeles market, for the near term in order to maximize our digital platforms exposure. We will be marketing directly to patients, doctors and hospital administrators beginning this week.

Transformation of PT Patient Care Model: Utilizing Phzio.com, PreHab.com and PurePT.com (to be launched later this month), a patient can receive PT digitally or in their home or office for in-person consultations, without ever going to a PT clinic. Our disruptive technology solution eliminates the real estate and clinic location requirements where PT's have historically practiced and it frees the patient from having to commute to a PT clinic, which is the biggest reason for missed appointments. Our digital treatment system also allows a PT to treat a much larger patient volumes with higher earnings on a daily basis.

We are Leading the Workplace Revolution in the PT Industry: The way we work is changing. Freelancing is on the rise, companies are expanding and technology is helping employees stay productive wherever they are. And there's been an increase in flexible working hours and telecommuting like we've never seen before.

Digital Advertising Campaign: The Company will be rolling out geographically targeted, digital and social media advertising campaign initially within select Los Angeles metro areas. This approach will have a strong focus on mobile users seeking relevant physical therapy services. Further, the Company will seek to leverage existing in-house developed technologies, that allow patients to record video journals post their traditional or digital treatment sessions. This technology will be used to solicit patient testimonials post any service being provided and then post these testimonial to the patient's own Facebook or Instagram account. We antciapte that this approach should create a multiplier effect for the Company's outreach efforts. The Company is also expecting to experiment with this model using various patient incentives.

The Company also announced that the Jackson Clinics, LP has terminated the Beta Group test of our Phzio platform.

