GRAND RAPIDS, MI--(Marketwired - May 08, 2017) - Blue Medora, a leading innovator in enterprise cloud and datacenter management, today announced its True Visibility Suite will now be one of the first third-party products available as part of the VMware vCloud Air Network Program, a VMware Partner Network Program with a global ecosystem of more than 4,000 cloud providers offering validated services based on VMware technology in over 115 countries.

The True Visibility Suite's expanded availability to the vCloud Air Network Program makes it only the second third-party solution in the program. This announcement comes just 8 months after VMware added Blue Medora's software suite to the global price list for its more than 75,000 VMware resellers, another rare opportunity for a third-party solution. The price list addition helped fuel the 240% record annual growth at Blue Medora, which has now become the largest provider of a unique plugin software VMware calls management packs.

"More than 80% of the Fortune 1000 have VMware environments, but no two look alike. Many of them are turning to our vCloud Air Network provider partners to migrate to the cloud as quickly and affordably as possible," said Geoff Waters, VP of Cloud Sales, VMware. "Adding the True Visibility Suite to our validated offerings for partners enables IT operations teams to manage their unique heterogeneous, hybrid cloud environment as a single stack."

The Blue Medora True Visibility Suite unifies VMware hybrid cloud environments by aggregating thousands of IT operations data points from across a heterogenous stack into VMware's cloud management platforms. Once inside the platform the data can be accessed by machine learning and predictive analytics engines that enable IT operations teams to troubleshoot performance and availability issues up to 50% faster.

The suite includes dozens of management packs that cover technology leaders in cloud, compute storage, database, and application leaders including Amazon, Cisco, Citrix, Mongo, Microsoft, NetApp, Oracle and SAP.

About Blue Medora:

Blue Medora software extends the leading cloud management, APM and IT operational analytics platforms by bringing in critical health, performance and relationship data on the underlying compute, storage and network infrastructure. Blue Medora also offers its own heterogenous database performance monitoring platform, SelectStar, that combines comprehensive database and cloud infrastructure monitoring to help organizations track and optimize critical database performance and availability metrics.

Blue Medora's products enable IT operations and DevOps teams to work collaboratively and proactively to avoid downtime, resolve performance problems and make better decisions using more comprehensive analytics. Blue Medora believes true visibility into business critical applications is only achieved when enterprise technology teams communicate without barriers.

