On one of my trips I was standing on the balcony of the offices of Bob Allen when I got a call on my cell phone. Bob Allen was an early adopter in mining in Colombia and held the second biggest land position in the entire country. If you wanted a mining project in Colombia, you needed to talk to Bob. I took the call; it was from the CEO of a brand-new company named Red Eagle Mining Corp. (TSX: R) (OTCQX: RDEMF) (LMA: R) that had just gone public. Ian Slater, the president and CEO of Red Eagle wanted to know how soon I could be in Colombia to visit their Santa Rosa gold project.

Really successful people have learned a pattern of how to succeed at what they do. The lesson once learned is fairly easy to repeat. Ian Slater and Bob Bell and the rest of the crew have a franchise in Colombia. They have learned how to work with the government and how to move a mining project to production in the least time at the least cost.

So they are doing it again. Same team, slightly different name.

The new company is named Red Eagle Exploration Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: XR) and they hit the ground running. Red Eagle funded the company and currently owns 90% of the shares. Continue reading this interview: Red Eagle Exploration Expands

