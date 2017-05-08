APSV Becomes First European Company to Utilize IronPlanet's Unique Technology Platform with Self-Listing Functionality

IronPlanet, a leading online marketplace for selling and buying used equipment and other durable assets, today announced APSV, the long-established U.K. supplier of ex-MOD and ex-PLC construction equipment, plant and trucks, as its first European customer on the new Marketplace Direct platform. Marketplace Direct features advanced, self-listing functionality for larger-scale equipment sellers.

APSV is the home of ex-MOD NATO and ex-PLC trucks, machinery and specialist vehicle sales. Much of its stock comes direct from the UK MOD, PLC companies, council contracts and other government organizations. IronPlanet is now providing APSV with its industry-leading Marketplace Direct platform which features an innovative listing and reporting solution that enables APSV to optimize the management of its assets and directly control its listing process. With Marketplace Direct, APSV now has access to a sophisticated cloud-based platform to increase sell-thru of inventory, improve price performance and reach the most buyers through the channels of its choice.

"As a leader in technology-driven platforms and solutions that assist customers in maximizing their return on investment, Marketplace Direct provides an innovative listing and reporting solution that enables sellers to better manage their disposition process across all of IronPlanet's transaction formats," said Matt Ackley, IronPlanet Chief Marketing Officer. "We are excited to welcome APSV as a first European customer using Marketplace Direct and to help them market equipment to their current client base or to IronPlanet's 1.7 million registered users worldwide."

With IronPlanet's Marketplace Direct, sellers can now list inventory in the following formats: Fixed Price, Make Offer, Online Auctions (non-featured events). They can determine scheduling and automatically initiate the IronPlanet inspections process and the IronClad Assurance equipment condition certification by requesting inspections through the Marketplace Direct platform. They can set payment, invoicing and shipping terms. They can manage the transaction process themselves or have IronPlanet do it. They can utilize a custom storefront to represent their listings, choose to manually or automatically "cascade" items into IronPlanet featured events in a data driven manner, and even define their own private marketplace where they select the buyers who are able to see and bid on their listings. Finally, they receive robust reporting on listings' performance, traffic analysis and user activity.

"It is great we now have an industry focused online platform that is more relevant than most other options in this sector. The fact that it gives us access to a global database of buyers in our target sector is extremely appealing to us as a company" said Rob Atkinson, Managing Director APSV.

More information on IronPlanet's Marketplace Direct seller platform can be found at www.ironplanet.com.

