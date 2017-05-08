$300+ Billion Growth Opportunities in the Global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market, 2017-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May. 08, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Growth Opportunities in the Global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market" report to their offering.

The future of the electric transmission and distribution equipment market looks promising with opportunities in the power utilities, residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The global electric transmission and distribution equipment market is expected to reach an estimated $304 billion by 2022 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2022. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing demand for electricity, new power generation capacity additions, and the expansion of transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the electric transmission and distribution equipment industry, include growing implementation of smart grid technology, implementation of advanced metering infrastructure, and transition from conventional to modular switchgears.



Electric transmission and distribution equipment profiled in this market include ABB, Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Schneider Electric, General Electric, Xian XD Switchgear Electric and Crompton Greaves are among the major suppliers of electric transmission and distribution equipment.



Within the electric transmission and distribution equipment market, utilities are expected to remain the largest end use market due to the replacement and upgradation of existing infrastructure and increasing focus on renewable energy. The author predicts that the demand for equipment in residential end use is likely to experience the highest growth in the forecast period supported by growth in low voltage equipment such as cable and switchgear.



The author forecasts that the wire and cable segment is expected to remain the largest and it is also expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period supported by government spending in electrical infrastructure and growth in housing demand in emerging markets.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of growth in construction activities, increasing electric access, urbanization, and rapid industrialization.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Dynamics



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2011 to 2022



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region



5. Competitor Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players



ABB Ltd.

Alstom SA

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

Crompton Greves Ltd

EMCO Ltd.

General Electric

Havells India Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

TBEA

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jgq78b/growth

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716