LucidSound® Announces the Officially Licensed LS35X Wireless Gaming Headset, the First That Directly Connects to Xbox One, Project Scorpio, and Windows 10

Most Technically Advanced Xbox Gaming Headset Connects Effortlessly to Console with No Need for Cables or Base Station

SAN DIEGO, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --LucidSound®, innovators of premium gaming audio hardware, announced today the LS35X Wireless Gaming Headset, the first in a new range of licensed Xbox products from LucidSound, and the first headset to connect directly to Xbox One consoles, with no cables and no base station.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/508670/LucidSound_Headset_LS35X.jpg

Expected to ship for Holiday 2017, the LS35X connects directly to Xbox One consoles using the same wireless technology as an official controller, automatically configuring for hassle-free set-up. No base station or chat cable is needed, simply pair the LS35X directly with the Xbox One as you would a controller. The LS35X will feature continuous compatibility with past and future Xbox One consoles. Windows 10 users can connect the LS35X directlyto new PCs that include built-in Xbox Wireless technology or by using the Xbox Wireless Adapter for Windows.

In addition to the direct connect technology, the LS35X boasts a magnitude of technical features designed to offer a premium experience for Xbox gamers. The LS35X uses precision 50mm neodymium drivers to provide exceptionally detailed audio. The LS35X is compatible with Windows Sonic for Headphones surround sound technology, providing exceptionally accurate 3D surround sound when playing on Xbox One Consoles and Windows 10. The LS35X also features state-of-the-art head tracking technology and is also compatible with Dolby® Atmos' for Headphones surround sound optional add-on for Xbox One and Windows 10.

Unique to LucidSound, the iconic, intuitive ear-cup control system allows the user to effortlessly adjust the most common controls, never losing focus of the game and eliminating the need to hunt for ungainly rocker switches and buttons. The all-new LS35X includes a new ear-cup design that provides expanded space, resulting in increased comfort and enhanced audio accuracy.

"The LucidSound team has designed the LS35X as a headset for this generation of Xbox players with the most simplistic wireless capability to date," said Chris Von Huben, CEO of LucidSound. "We believe the Xbox gamer will be blown away by the feature set and quality. This is just the beginning of our announcements for E3 in June and it only gets better."

LucidSound will be available by appointment only at E3 2017. For more information or to book an appointment, please contact press@lucidsound.com.

For more information, visit lucidsound.com and follow LucidSound on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About LucidSound

LucidSound is committed to designing premium quality audio products for gamers. Every team member of LucidSound hails from a gaming audio background with a vision to deliver world-class audio to the interactive entertainment sector. Uncompromising in its insistence for audio excellence, the Company crafts audio products specifically for the needs of gamers and everyday life. Strikingly different in appearance from traditional gaming hardware, the LucidSound family of products unlocks the emotion and intensity of modern gaming audio, elevating the experience for gamers everywhere

LucidSound Communications

Alex Verrey

Director, Global PR & Communications

LITTLE BIG PR LIMITED

Tel: + 44 (0) 7957 204660

Email: alex@lucidsound.com