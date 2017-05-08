HNA Group to Gift 150 Million Yuan to China's Peking University

Establishes Peking University HNA Group Education Fund

BEIJING, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- HNA Group Co., Ltd. ("HNA Group"or"group"), aFortune 500 company focused on tourism, logistics and financial services,announced that it has gifted 150 million yuan (USD21.77 million) to Peking University, one of China's top universities, in commemoration of the university's 119th anniversary. The gift will be used to establish the Peking University HNA Education Fund, which aims to support the development of the university.

Chen Feng, Chairman of HNA Group, said, "We are honored to be able to support Peking University, one of China's most esteemed universities, in its efforts to enhance education for the youth of today."

Ye Jingyi, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Committee of Peking University, said, "On behalf ofPeking University, I want to thank HNA Group for the generous gift and the Company's long-term efforts in supporting the development of educational programs in China."

The gift, to be contributed directly to Peking University HNA Group Education Fund, will be split among four related funds:

Peking University HNA-Boya Chair Professor Fund: Established to attract, retain and train top level scholars , who are academically active and hold world-leading positions in their respective research fields, to conduct teaching and high-level academic research projects at the university.

Established to attract, retain and train top level scholars who are academically active and hold world-leading positions in their respective research fields, to conduct teaching and high-level academic research projects at the university. Peking University HNA Global Governance Talents Fund: Focused on the development of Peking University's youth, supporting an education in leadership and global governance.

Focused on the development of Peking University's youth, supporting an education in leadership and global governance. Peking University HNA Chunhui Fund: Established to help retired Peking University professors who suffer serious illnesses with medical expenses.

Established to help retired Peking University professors who suffer serious illnesses with medical expenses. Peking University HNA Chuangxing Fund: The fund will support outstanding students from Peking University in their academic development, international exchanges and career development. It will also support PKU staff on their contributions in terms of employment guidance to students.

The gift to Peking University is part of HNA Group's global commitment to philanthropy aimed at supporting local communities.HNA Group also participates in a series of other initiatives to support education globally, including: