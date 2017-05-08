Global Distributed Acoustic Sensing Market to Surpass US$ 2 Billion in Revenues by 2025 - Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) market is projected to reach US$ 460.8 Mn in 2017, up from US$ 404.3 Mn in 2016. Persistence Market Research, in its new research, projects the market to grow at 20.2% CAGR and surpass US$ 2 Bn in revenues by 2025.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161114/438683logo )



The key factors driving the global acoustic sensing market include,

Increasing global energy demand: According to International Energy Agency, global energy demand will increase by 50% by 2030-end. Distributed acoustic sensing has emerged as a feasible cost-effective method to optimize energy production and transfer.

Distributed acoustic sensors are capable of withstanding harsh environment and temperature conditions, owing to which their adoption is steadily gaining traction, especially in the petroleum sector.

Increasing adoption of distributed acoustic sensing in the railways sector is contributing to the growth of the market. Distributed acoustic sensors are being used to protect track-side assets, including location cabinets and Relocatable Equipment Buildings (REB).

Although PMR maintains a positive outlook on the globaldistributed acoustic sensing market, few challenges can impede the growth of the market. Depreciating oil prices and large volume of data generated by distributed acoustic sensing are currently the key impediments to growth.

The key trends impacting the distributed acoustic sensing market include,

Growing adoption of distributed acoustic sensing in non- oil and gas verticals. Owing to various developments and improvisations, digital acoustic sensing is being increasingly deployed in perimeter intrusion detection.

Storage of information collected through distributed acoustic sensing remains a key challenge. It is estimated that during a typical hydraulic fracturing monitoring operation, a DAS system can generate data up to 5 TB per day. Storing such large volumes of data has been a longstanding challenge for companies, with most vendors using a patchwork of software solutions to extract data from DAS.

By application, Persistence Market Research has segmented the distributed acoustic sensing market into oilfield services, pipeline management, security & surveillance, and transport services. Oilfield services accounted for the largest revenue share of the market; by 2025, this segmented is projected to reach 63.3% in revenues. In terms of revenues, this segment is projected to reach a market value of over US$ 1.26 billion.

A sample of this report is available upon request @http://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/12673

Unsurprisingly, Middle East & Africa (MEA) is the largest market for distributed acoustic sensors. The region is expected to account for a revenue share of 38.1% in 2017. North America is the second largest market for distributed acoustic sensors globally. In North America, the U.S. continues to dominate the demand for distributed acoustic sensors, with nearly 75% revenue share of the market.

View Report Table of Contents, Figures, and Tables@ http://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/distributed-acoustic-sensing-market/toc

Leading companies profiled by Persistence Market Research in its report are Halliburton Co., Schlumberger Limited, Optasense, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Future Fibre Technologies, Fotech Solutions Ltd., Silixa Ltd., Bandweaver, Omnisens SA, and Hifi Engineering Inc.

DNA & RNA Sample Preparation Market Report 2017-2025 is available for $4900 (Single User License) @http://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/12673

Persistence Market Research Overview

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Contact

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persitencemarketreserach.com



Web: http://www.persistencemarketresearch.com



